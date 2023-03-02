Bailey splits opinion on hikes with 'specifically vague' speech

In a speech given at Brunswick Group's Cost of Living Conference yesterday (1 March), the central bank's governor was uncharacteristically vague, refusing to indicate whether the bank would continue to raise rates further or end the hiking cycle.

In his speech, Bailey said: "I would caution against suggesting either that we are done with increasing bank rate, or that we will inevitably need to do more. Some further increase in bank rate may turn out to be appropriate, but nothing is decided."

This speech led many analysts and the media to take opposite opinions on the contents of the speech.

For example, The Times posted: "Interest rates may need to go higher, Andrew Bailey suggests".

However, the Financial Times wrote: "Andrew Bailey signals no pressing need for more UK interest rate rises".

Bailey's lack of certainty on future rate hikes has been interpreted as dovish due to the hawkish tone of other central banks, as both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank continue to ramp up their rhetoric against inflation.

Ben Lord, fixed income portfolio manager at M&G, explained: "Bailey only said there may be more hikes or there may not be. The others are saying there will be more hikes."

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, agreed, stating: "Fellow central bankers in Europe and the US are still sounding quite hawkish in comparison."

Michael Metcalfe, head of macro strategy at State Street Global Markets, explained that markets had taken the speech as a "push back" against the fast pace of rate hikes, noting that UK 2-year yields had lost about half of their February rise.

Both Carter and Metcalfe described the broader context of the speech as "balanced", with Metcalfe noting that while Bailey argued further hikes may be appropriate, the wider message was an effort to "introduce some two-way risk to market moves".

Lord also credited the split opinion on Bailey's speech to the fact that markets were expecting recognition of reaccelerating growth and sentiment as an intensifier to inflation, and thus a steer towards greater tightening.

However, Lord noted that this lack of recognition could be credited to the bank's fears that half of UK mortgages were due to refinance this year, meaning the BoE was "much more worried" about a potential economic slowdown than other countries.

He added that he believed the BoE is in the toughest spot of the major central banks due to the UK's over-reliance on, and exposure to, housing, which could bring a sooner and sharper downturn than other regions.

Hussain Mehdi, macro and investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management, said that after the markets assumed the next rate hike was "a done deal", the comments were instead an attempt to signal that the bank's decision rating were now "highly data dependent".

He argued: "Some investors may have confused this message of caution with one signalling an imminent pause."

William Marshall, CIO of Hymans Robertson Investment Services, added that at first glance the speech may seem dovish, noting that Bailey had referenced the move away from assuming further rate hikes by the bank's Monetary Policy Committee.

However, Marshall stated markets have since corrected from the immediate assumption of a purely dovish tone, with some losses subsequently reverting, indicating that the speech was more neutral than initially understood.

Looking ahead

HSBC's Mehdi said the balance of risks indicated it was "probably too early" to end the hiking cycle, with inflation in the double digits and a very tight labour market in the UK.

Investors still price in about a 90% chance of a 25 basis point hike later this month, which he described as "reasonable", though the chances of a pause at the May meeting sit at only 15%, which Medhi said was lower than his expectations.

Carter said that while the bank's job was "probably not done yet", weak growth and indications of price pressures easing meant that he did not think the peak in rates was "that far off".

Marshall added that he expected one further 25bps hike at the next meeting, though this is dependent on upcoming data, and then a pause in hiking. He said that any cuts this year were unlikely unless the labour market loosens.

Metcalfe noted that inflation data in the UK had, in contrast to other countries, stayed in line with expectations. While one or two hikes were "possible", he stated that fears of 5% rates "look to be misplaced".

Guy Foster, chief strategist at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said the "very specifically vague" speech had come as a "dovish surprise", with markets taking it as such.

He said that implied interest rates fell in response by over 0.1 percentage points, equalling almost half a rate hike, leading to short-dated bond yields falling too.

Foster concluded: "If Mark Carney developed the nickname ‘the unreliable boyfriend' after backtracking on his forward guidance, Andrew Bailey has an open relationship with future monetary policy."