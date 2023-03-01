New co-portfolio manager joins BlackRock Frontiers

The company said there will be no changes anticipated in the way the portfolio is managed on a day to day basis as a result of this change.

In a London Stock Exchange announcement yesterday evening (28 February), the company said there are no alterations anticipated in the way the portfolio is managed on a day-to-day basis as a result of this change.

Niaz joined the firm in 2015, first as a research analyst in the global emerging markets equities team within BlackRock's fundamental equity group, and then as portfolio manager, following a promotion in October 2021, based in London.

He is a member of the EMEA and frontier markets research team and specialises in the Middle-East, South East Asia and Eastern Europe.

"Mr Niaz has worked closely with Mr Vecht and Mrs Fletcher for many years providing support in managing the company's portfolio and his addition as a named manager reflects his significant contribution," the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining BlackRock, Niaz worked at Perella Weinberg Partners and Caravel , spending two years at each, based in New York.

Back in December, Vecht was dropped as a co-portfolio manager of the BlackRock Greater Europe trust. He remains co-manager of six BlackRock funds, the Latin America trust and Asia Pacific Absolute Return funds, alongside BlackRock Frontiers.

The trust has outperformed the IT Global Emerging Markets sector over the last three years. During this period, the trust's NAV and share price total return was 48.1% and 48.8% respectively, while its sector has returned 17.6% and 14.2%.

According to the Association of Investment Companies, it is currently trading at a 6.3% discount despite significantly outperforming its sector in the last year.