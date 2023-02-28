BSI launches global standard to address 'dysfunctional' sustainable finance sector

BS ISO 32210: Sustainable Finance

Sian Barnett Wike
clock • 3 min read
BS ISO 32210: Sustainable Finance will contain advice on seven key areas in its attempt to "support adapting or enhancing components already present in organisations".
Image:

BS ISO 32210: Sustainable Finance will contain advice on seven key areas in its attempt to "support adapting or enhancing components already present in organisations".

The British Standards Institute has today (28 February) launched an ISO standard to coordinate the sustainability efforts of "disparate" finance organisations.

The Financial Services Standard provides a framework to which the sector can align its sustainability efforts and demonstrate progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Paris Agreement.

In a BSI blog post entitled Develop a sustainability roadmap for the financial sector, the standards-setter introduces the new BS ISO 32210 and warns of the consequences of a "dysfunctional" financial system. The BSI stated: "A poorly designed market framework will seriously drag on the economy and create opportunities for criminal activity… Meanwhile a well-designed framework can offer immense possibility."

ESG funds swell in numbers despite disclosure failures

The new standard has been designed to encompass the operations, activities, products and services of "all organisations active in the financial sector." Those specifically listed within its remit are: direct lenders and investors, asset managers and service providers, governmental organisations, industry associations and regulators. Likewise, a broader encouragement is given to the standard's applicability for "other parties in the financial sector such as providers or recipients of sustainable finance".

Nigel Topping, the former UN High-Level Climate Action Champion, said: "The new narrative of change has to be collaboration and not competition. Ensuring all in the financial sector are talking the same language and tackling the heart of the issue is essential."

Less than a week since the FCA was challenged in parliament over the interoperability of its proposed SDR, the new standard has been designed to be globally applicable. In response to an increasingly contentious issue within the sector, the BSI acknowledged the somewhat siloed nature of current regional reporting and standards.

It wrote: "With numerous frameworks and regulations in different jurisdictions, these principles are designed to address this fragmentation and facilitate greater collaboration in the sector by offering a path through the confusion for financial organisations."

Likewise, the standard also strives to support the industry's broadening definition of sustainability, so climate change and environmental degradation are not the sole issues within its remit. Social factors such as poverty, inequality, prosperity, peace and justice are all concerns the standard advises the sector on.  

The industry is also likely to appreciate the standard addressing the hugely prominent topic of double materiality. The BSI appears to have listened to calls for guidance on best practice in addressing how material ESG-related risks are for both organisations and their wider stakeholders. The success of the standard's approach in this regard will be determined by its coherence with the ISSB's standards, confirmed last week to come into force from 1 January 2024.

Despite the UK's delayed green taxonomy, the BSI includes guidance for the application of overarching sustainability principles, practises and terminology for investment and financing activities. Formerly expected on 1 January 2023, implementation of the UK Taxonomy was postponed in December and is now not expected until after the government responds to Chris Skidmore's Mission Zero by publishing its Green Finance Strategy.

Confusion about ESG reporting rampant in private markets

BS ISO 32210: Sustainable Finance will contain advice on seven key areas in its attempt to "support adapting or enhancing components already present in organisations". These are: governance and culture; strategy alignment and objectives; risk-opportunity management and impact assessment; stakeholder engagement; monitoring, measuring and metrics; reporting, transparency and assurance; continual improvement and enhancing ambition.

Scott Steedman, director general of standards at the BSI, said: "Strengthening understanding of what sustainable finance is, by enhancing global consistency and offering more certainty, has the potential to offer a huge benefit to society. Harmonising, aligning and demystifying the complex international system of regulation, frameworks and standards can help financial sector organizations accelerate change and support the realisation of sustainability ambitions.

"BSI is committed to supporting financial organisations on their journeys to becoming more sustainable, by clarifying what is expected of them and how to align their strategy and operations with different regulatory requirements and stakeholder and market expectations. This new standard on sustainable finance can build confidence in the financial sector and offer long-term benefit for everyone."

Sian Barnett Wike is deputy editor of Sustainable Investment

Related Topics

Sian Barnett Wike
Author spotlight

Sian Barnett Wike

View profile
More from Sian Barnett Wike

Treasury sub committee in 'shock' over FCA's sustainable mis-selling omission

European investors denounce latest sustainable fund name rules

More on ESG

Women now hold a third of all leadership roles in FTSE 350 companies.
ESG

FTSE 350 hits boardroom target of 40% women for first time

FTSE Women Leaders Review

Laura Miller
clock 28 February 2023 • 2 min read
Will Ballard (pictured), head of equities at Border to Coast Pensions Partnership
ESG

50 shades of grey: why decarbonisation in the mining sector is not always black and white

Ever increasing scrutiny

Will Ballard
clock 27 February 2023 • 3 min read
The ESG data as a service database will include dozens of anonymised data points for peer comparison.
ESG

Apex Group launches ESG benchmarking database for private markets

Data as a Service platform

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 27 February 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

abrdn's £6bn discretionary fund management arm to be sold to LGT

28 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

Bond resurgence sparks rethink of alternatives in multi-asset portfolios

28 February 2023 • 5 min read
03

Home REIT removed from FTSE indices amid prolonged share suspension

28 February 2023 • 1 min read
04

Helena Morrissey becomes group chair of Altum

28 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

Octopus Investments CEO Ruth Handcock steps back

28 February 2023 • 2 min read
06

Liontrust slams Home REIT over 'serious shortcomings' and weighs investor action

27 February 2023 • 1 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot