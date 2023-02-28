Helena Morrissey becomes group chair of Altum

Morrissey, who was previously CEO of Newton Investment Management and chair of the Investment Assocation, has sat on various boards in her career.

Currently, she sits as chair of AJ Bell and Fidelis, a specialist insurance company, though is set to depart her role at AJ Bell when the board finds a successor. She is also director of All Perspectives, the company behind GB News.

Before that, she was also a lead non-executive director at the Foreign Office and head of personal investing at Legal and General Investment Management. She began her career at Schroders covering global bonds.

Morrissey also has a focus on diversity and inclusion, having founded the 30% Club in 2010, which campaigns for greater gender balance on boards, as well as chairing the diversity project.

Morrissey said: "I am delighted to be joining the Altum Group as chair; I am greatly impressed by what the company is doing to set a higher, more personalised standard of service for funds, corporates and family offices and I'm looking forward to helping the business grow further. It is also exciting to be joining a firm with both a dynamic female CEO, Zena Couppey and 67% female staff."

Zena Couppey, CEO of Altum, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Helena as the new chair of Altum Group, she brings an in-depth understanding of the industry, her experience, skills, and vision will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate.

"Alongside this, Helena's work championing diversity in the sector aligns to our own beliefs, culture and values. We are fortunate to be able to call upon her expertise to support the ongoing work of the Altum Board."