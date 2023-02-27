Apex Group launches ESG benchmarking database for private markets

Data as a Service platform

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The ESG data as a service database will include dozens of anonymised data points for peer comparison.
Image:

The ESG data as a service database will include dozens of anonymised data points for peer comparison.

Apex Group has launched an ESG data as a service (DaaS) platform for private markets, which will allow investors to compare ESG performance against their peers and sector.

The proprietary ESG database and benchmarking index will offer private market ESG data from more than 400 GPs and 1,500 portfolio companies in more than 45 countries. 

It will include dozens of anonymised data points for peer comparison, which will be verified by ESG experts rather than lifted from publicly available information. 

These data points will include environmental and carbon footprints, disclosure and management of climate-related risks and opportunities, DE&I statistics, cybersecurity breaches and best practice, as well as revenue generation from green, sustainable or socially impactful products and services.

Confusion about ESG reporting rampant in private markets

Apex Group said the platform will also provide regular market insights and research updates and access to analysis on correlation of ESG and financial performance metrics.

Joshua Brunert, global head of product development, ESG at Apex Group, said: "When it comes to ESG, it is no longer acceptable for private markets investors to ‘mark their own homework' in-house. 

"Independent data assessment, verification and benchmarking is essential to ensure the integrity of ESG reporting and to drive positive change. Verified and accurate data underpins meaningful comparisons against international standards and to monitor change over time."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Liontrust slams Home REIT over 'serious shortcomings' and weighs investor action

World's largest asset managers accused of failing to invest responsibly

More on ESG

Will Ballard (pictured), head of investment team (equities) at Border to Coast Pensions Partnership
ESG

50 shades of grey: why decarbonisation in the mining sector is not always black and white

Ever increasing scrutiny

Will Ballard
clock 27 February 2023 • 3 min read
Since ShareAction's last assessment in 2020, Santander Asset Management and JP Morgan Asset Management have risen significantly in the rankings.
ESG

World's largest asset managers accused of failing to invest responsibly

ShareAction report

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 27 February 2023 • 2 min read
Register now: Key reasons for selectors to attend the Sustainable Investment Festival 2023
ESG

Register now: Key reasons for selectors to attend the Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

Event on 14-15 June

Investment Week
clock 23 February 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Andrew Griffith raises concerns over FCA's Consumer Duty rules - reports

27 February 2023 • 1 min read
02

World's largest asset managers accused of failing to invest responsibly

27 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

Liontrust slams Home REIT over 'serious shortcomings' and weighs investor action

27 February 2023 • 1 min read
04

Rathbone Greenbank Investments hires head of investments

27 February 2023 • 2 min read
05

Stock Spotlight: Standard Chartered takeover interest compounds as bank enjoys success in Asia

27 February 2023 • 4 min read
06

Simon Edelsten to retire from Artemis

24 February 2023 • 2 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot