Apex Group launches ESG benchmarking database for private markets

The ESG data as a service database will include dozens of anonymised data points for peer comparison.

The proprietary ESG database and benchmarking index will offer private market ESG data from more than 400 GPs and 1,500 portfolio companies in more than 45 countries.

It will include dozens of anonymised data points for peer comparison, which will be verified by ESG experts rather than lifted from publicly available information.

These data points will include environmental and carbon footprints, disclosure and management of climate-related risks and opportunities, DE&I statistics, cybersecurity breaches and best practice, as well as revenue generation from green, sustainable or socially impactful products and services.

Confusion about ESG reporting rampant in private markets

Apex Group said the platform will also provide regular market insights and research updates and access to analysis on correlation of ESG and financial performance metrics.

Joshua Brunert, global head of product development, ESG at Apex Group, said: "When it comes to ESG, it is no longer acceptable for private markets investors to ‘mark their own homework' in-house.

"Independent data assessment, verification and benchmarking is essential to ensure the integrity of ESG reporting and to drive positive change. Verified and accurate data underpins meaningful comparisons against international standards and to monitor change over time."