Arbuthnot profits set to beat forecast after strong quarter

The private banking and wealth management firm earlier had expectations of £17.3m in profit for 2022.

Following a strong fourth quarter of the year, it is now on track to beat this number. The exact figures will be confirmed in its annual results statement on 30 March.

Investors responded positively to the trading update, with Arbuthnot shares rising nearly 3% to 950p. They fell back in afternoon trading to 900p though, 2% lower for the day.

The company said: "Having invested in and developed a business model designed for higher interest rates the bank has benefitted from further rises in the Bank of England base rate. Accordingly, the group therefore expects to report pre-tax profits ahead of consensus market expectations which the group believes currently stand at £17.3m."

Moorgate based Arbuthnot was formed in 1833. Its client facing subsidiary trades as Arbuthnot Latham.