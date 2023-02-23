Bank of England's Catherine Mann: Dovish pivot is not close

In a relatively hawkish speech delivered at policy think tank the Resolution Foundation today (23 February), Mann explained that if markets price in a shift in rates policy too early or enthusiastically, it could stoke inflation and force the central bank to postpone any pivot.

She said financial conditions are still not much tighter than average historical standards, despite the Bank's rate rises. Equities investors are playing a major role in this, she said.

"The positive contribution of a falling equity risk premium implies that an improving outlook is not enough to explain equity performance," she explained.

"Indeed, it implies that equities have performed significantly better given what we know about interest rates and growth expectations. It seems that the MPC's tightening efforts have been in part offset by this risk premium."

"In my view, we have more to do," Mann said. "Because, as markets have looked forward to the soon-to-be expected peak in policy rates, financial conditions have again begun to loosen.

Financial conditions are looser relative to what they might be otherwise, due to the depreciation of Sterling and a falling equity risk premium, which she said "have global factors embedded in them".

Mann also noted the importance of properly understanding the time lags that monetary policy operates with relative to inflation.

"Economists often reference the ‘long and variable' lags of monetary policy, first introduced by Milton Friedman in 1961," she said. "In the central banking world, 18 to 24 months is often quoted as how long it takes for changes in monetary policy to feed through to inflation, even as certainly this effect accumulates over that timeframe.

"Although this has by now become a sort of folk wisdom, the economic and policy environment over the past few years has prompted me to re-examine these long and variable lags."

Mann concluded her speech with a further note of caution. "I worry that this constellation could yield extended persistence of inflation into this year and the next. The resulting long period of time above the 2% target could increase the degree of backward-lookingness, or catch-up behaviour, in the system."

"Given that the risk of increasingly persistent inflation rises disproportionately with the share of backward-lookingness, I believe that more tightening is needed, and caution that a pivot is not imminent. In my view, a preponderance of turning points is not yet in the data," she added.

On 2 February, the bank's Monetary Policy Committee raised rates by 0.5 percentage points to 4%. The BoE's governor Andrew Bailey indicated at the time that it could be the last rise of this cycle, providing inflation does not surprise to the upside in the coming months.