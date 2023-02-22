Ruffer hails 'remarkable performance' but issues warning of further volatility

In its half-year report, the investment trust described 2022 as an ‘annus horribilis', in which most asset classes and managers struggled to deliver a positive total return.

Despite this, Ruffer achieved a positive net asset value and share price total return over the six months to 31 December of 4.8% and 4.1% respectively, it reported today.

The returns for the 12 months to the end of December were 8.1% and 7.1% respectively, putting it comfortably ahead of its all-FTSE benchmark.

"The company's performance was a remarkable achievement in the light of three consecutive quarters of 2022 over which both stocks and bonds fell," Ruffer chair Christopher Russell said.

"This included index-linked stocks which have been a core component of RICL's portfolio. The 2073 Index-Linked stock fell 68% in 2022 yet duration management and portfolio protection enabled a positive return for the RICL NAV and demonstrated the value of the Ruffer's risk management approach."

The investment trust also highlighted its green credentials, noting the implementation of the decision to join the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in March 2022 will be a "key focus in the coming months."

Russell tempered his upbeat remarks in the report with a warning of greater volatility ahead.

"The company's investment message for 2023 is an uncomfortable degree of financial market volatility demanding protection and patience," he said. "If the underlying trend rate of inflation persists, then interest rates will have to remain higher for longer than currently anticipated by the markets and the company's investment objective may prove as testing in 2023 as it was in 2022."

He added that protection will be needed against downside volatility in order to preserve capital, which remains a key objective for Ruffer.

On the upside, he noted that for the first time in 14 years a positive single digit return on cash can be used as a tactical home for capitalising on the opportunities market turmoil is expected to create.

Ruffer Investment Company is co-managed by Jasmine Yeo and Duncan MacInnes.