DIY investment assets shrink 8% in 2022

The number of DIY accounts hit an all-time high of 9.54 million last year, up from 5.7 million accounts in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Do-it-yourself investors accounted for a total of £345bn invested in 2022, analysis by researchers at Boring Money found.

While this was a small increase of 3.8% for the final quarter, it meant DIY assets closed the year 8% lower, as markets struggled and consumer confidence fell.

Growth slows and assets shrink at Hargreaves Lansdown as interest rates rescue revenue

However, there was increased, though slowing, demand for self-management accounts.

Incumbent DIY giant Hargreaves Lansdown has not fared as well as might have been expected during this growth in new accounts.

The Bristol-based broker and adviser has seen its DIY market share fall from 40% to 37% over the last 3 years, according to Boring Money research.

In the same period, the robo-adviser market share has grown from 2% to 4%, suggesting investors may be switching to newer market entrants.

Consumer Duty rules define 5.6 million as 'vulnerable investors'

Holly Mackay, Boring Money CEO, said: "In terms of assets, we have not returned to the highs of the fourth quarter of 2021, although we have recovered from the doldrums that we saw at the end of September in 2022.

She added: "Consumer sentiment remains very low, and although new money is not rushing in, neither are we seeing people sell up en masse. Investors are largely sitting on their hands and riding it out, with new investors coming in albeit at slower rates than we have become accustomed to."

Mackay pointed out home bias is particularly true for the DIY investor, and the FTSE100's better fortunes in 2023 could contribute to a slightly better ISA season than many anticipated at the start of the year.

On 16 February 2023, the FTSE 100 reached the much awaited 8,000 points mark for the first time in its history.