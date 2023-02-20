FCA sets out ideas for post-Brexit rules of UK asset management sector

Feedback will help shape the regulator’s approach to rule-making under the new regulatory framework for the asset management sector.

Published today (20 February), the discussion paper is seeking views from funds, advisers, investors and other stakeholders about the current UK regime for regulating funds and asset managers.

Feedback will help shape the regulator's approach to rule-making under the new regulatory framework for financial services, which is set to repeal EU-retained law and replace it with rules specific to the UK under the FCA.

Ideas set out in the paper include creating a common framework of rules for asset managers, changing the boundary of the UK UCITS regime, removing or modifying prescriptive requirements in the retail fund rules and changing the rules and guidance around liquidity stress testing.

Other potential changes could involve exploring options to modernise the way units are bought and sold as an alternative to the traditional UK business model. This could include consulting on rules to implement the IA's Direct2Fund model or enabling fund tokenisation.

The discussion paper also touched on the relationships between fund manager, intermediary and investor could be better reflected in rules for authorised funds, and whether the FCA should do more to enable investors to engage with the manager of their fund.

Any changes to the existing regulatory framework will need to ensure to "better meet the needs of investors" and enable technological development, innovation and better use of data, the regulator said.

Rules will need to be consistent with international standards and the requirements that firms are subject to in other jurisdictions, as well as be "effective and proportionate, simplifying and standardising requirements where possible".

The FCA noted that it does not want to make "unnecessary changes if they either do not benefit consumers, create disproportionate costs, or do not improve the way the market is working".

Comments should be submitted by 23 May 2023. A feedback statement will be published later in 2023, possibly as part of a consultation paper on some of the discussion topics.

Kevin Doran, managing director of AJ Bell, said: "Top of the list will no doubt be creating a post-UCITS world for UK asset managers.

"Front and centre ought to be an overhaul of the barbaric relic that is fund administration and - in particular - the fragmented process of buying and selling funds in an era where transacting in ETFs is infinitely easier.

"Less immediately practical, but equally important issues to discuss will be new technologies such as AI and blockchain and how the industry embraces these on a day-to-day basis."