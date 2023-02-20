abrdn calls time on MyFolio Monthly Income range

As part of rationalisation drive

Valeria Martinez
Having reviewed around 550 funds last summer, abrdn concluded that 20%, with assets under management of £7bn, should be merged or closed.
abrdn is set to close the three funds in its MyFolio Monthly Income range as part of its fund rationalisation programme.

Shareholders have been notified that the MyFolio Monthly Income II, MyFolio Monthly Income III and MyFolio Monthly Income IV funds will close on 26 April.

The funds held £17.1m, £36.4m and £7.6m in assets respectively, and had all experienced outflows in the last three years, according to FE fundinfo. 

With exception of MyFolio Monthly Income IV, the funds also significantly underperformed the IA Volatility Managed sector over a five year period. 

abrdn closes three 'subscale' funds in consolidation push

Having reviewed around 550 funds last summer, abrdn concluded that 20%, or funds with assets under management of £7bn, should be merged or closed.  

"As outlined last year, we are in the process of merging or closing over 100 funds which are subscale or not aligned with our core strengths," a spokesperson for abrdn said. 

"The consolidation programme is reducing duplication, simplifying our product offering, freeing up resources and will deliver a product set that is better aligned to our key strengths and to client demands."

Last week, Investment Week reported that the Edinburgh-based firm would be closing the Sterling Long Dated Government Bond, World Income Equity and UK Equity Index Managed funds. The funds held £8m, £32m and £53.6m assets under management respectively.

Valeria Martinez
