UK retail sales unexpectedly rise in January

Up 0.5%

January's increased defied economists' expectations for a 0.3% decline, which would have followed on from December's 1.2% downturn.
January's increased defied economists' expectations for a 0.3% decline, which would have followed on from December's 1.2% downturn.

UK retail sales volumes increased by 0.5% in January, giving an unexpected boost.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed non-store retailing sales volumes, which is mainly online, rose by 0.2% and automotive fuel sales volumes rose by 1.7% in January. 

Food store sales volumes fell by 0.5% in January 2023 following a fall of 0.7% in December 2022. The ONS said it "continues to receive feedback that customers were buying less because of increased cost of living and food prices".

January's increased defied economists' expectations for a 0.3% decline.

UK inflation dips but chancellor warns 'fight is far from over'

Sales volumes in December, a key month for retailers with Christmas, fell more deeply than previously reported, dropping by 1.2% from November, rather than the original estimate of a 1% decline.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance, Hargreaves Lansdown commented that today's (17 February) findings are "not a turnaround in the fortunes of the retailers", but rather that "it is highly likely that this is just a bump in the slide that started back in summer 2021".

Indeed, despite the January rise, sales volumes were still 1.4% below its pre-Covid levels.

"On a rolling three-month basis, sales are clearly still on the slide that  kicked off back in summer 2021. Prices have been rising for so long that more of us are running on empty," Coles said.

 

 

