Hargreaves Lansdown adds Polar Capital income fund to Wealth Shortlist

The platform group described the fund as a "good addition" to an investment portfolio focused on income, "or provide some diversification to other European or global funds focused on growth".

This is the second addition this week to the Wealth Shortlist, with the firm adding the Legal & General Future World ESG UK Index fund on Tuesday (14 February).

The Polar Capital fund has been run by Nick Davis since launch in 2015, a manager HL's senior investment analyst Joseph Hill said had built a "strong track record" in his sector.

Fellow HL analyst Josef Licsauer called Davis a "contrarian investor at heart". He previously managed European focused funds at Colombia Threadneedle.

Davis is supported by deputy manager Dan Tse and analyst Raniyah Qureshi. According to Licsauer, Tse has a strong technical background and is naturally quantitatively focused, a skillset he uses to support Davis when it comes to building the portfolio.

The funds aims to generate an income at least 10% higher than that generated by the MSCI Europe ex-UK index, alongside delivering some capital growth over the long term, which Davis does so via stocks he feels are undervalued, but have the potential to bounce back.

Hill described this as a "defensive approach" and said "the disciplined investment process and Davis' track record of European income investing gives us confidence in the fund's long-term prospects".

The fund is broken down into three main buckets, growth and income, balanced and high yielders, each of which he evenly allocates to, totalling 25-50 stocks.

This means that the fund can become "quite concentrated", according to Licsauer, depending on the investment team's convictions, meaning "each investment could have a big impact on performance, which increases risk", he added.

Looking at the strategy's performance, the fund ranked in the third quartile over five years, according to FE fundinfo data, making a total return of 26.7% during the period.

Near term it has struggled more, ranking in the fourth quartile so far for 2023 (4.4%). Since the fund launched it has gained 81.4%, underperforming the IA Europe Excluding UK peer group average (89.3%).

But, Licsauer said that over the long run it has paid an "attractive" income to investors, and as of the end of January 2023 the fund yields 3.75%, although he noted income is not guaranteed, and "yields are not a reliable indicator of future income".