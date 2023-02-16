AXA IM to link senior executive remuneration to ESG targets

Three ESG metrics

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Progress towards these targets will be reported annually from 2023.
Image:

Progress towards these targets will be reported annually from 2023.

AXA Investment Managers has introduced a new policy that will link the remuneration of its senior executives with several ESG metrics.

The firm said the deferred compensation of around 400 people, which will start to be paid in 2024, will now include three ESG metrics according to each employee's business area and remit. 

By 2025, AXA IM is targeting a 25% reduction in carbon intensity of the corporate portfolio, an alignment of 50% of assets under management of the real estate portfolio to the EU's Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor's trajectories, and a 26% reduction of the corporate operational CO2 footprint. 

AXA IM makes double responsible investment hire

Marco Morelli, executive chair of AXA IM, said: "As we further put sustainability at the heart of everything we do, we believe transparency and regular reporting on our progress and the challenges we may face is crucial.

"Our adjusted deferred remuneration policy which falls within this objective is key to achieve our objectives and effect change, on the road to net zero and beyond." 

Progress towards these targets will be reported annually from 2023. 

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

abrdn closes three 'subscale' funds in consolidation push

Female representation on boards sees year-on-year growth

More on ESG

Sacha Sadan (pictured) took on the newly-created role of director of ESG at the FCA in 2021.
ESG

CFA UK awards fellowship to FCA's Sacha Sadan

‘Outstanding contribution’

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 15 February 2023 • 1 min read
Thomas Höhne-Sparborth (pictured), head of sustainability research, Lombard Odier
ESG

How companies are leading the transition

New industrial revolution

Thomas Höhne-Sparborth
clock 15 February 2023 • 4 min read
As part of the move, Nikko AM has appointed Natalia Rajewska as global head of sustainable investment, a newly created role based in Singapore.
ESG

Nikko AM appoints first sustainable investment team

Responsible for ESG solutions

Laura Miller
clock 14 February 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Home REIT mulls sale as rent payments collapse

16 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

Hargreaves Lansdown adds Polar Capital income fund to Wealth Shortlist

16 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

MJ Hudson CEO steps down following 'loss of trust' from auditor

15 February 2023 • 2 min read
04

AssetCo takes £9.2m loss as acquisition and reorganisation costs bite

16 February 2023 • 2 min read
05

abrdn closes three 'subscale' funds in consolidation push

16 February 2023 • 2 min read
06

Female representation on boards sees year-on-year growth

16 February 2023 • 1 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot