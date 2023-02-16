AXA IM to link senior executive remuneration to ESG targets

Progress towards these targets will be reported annually from 2023.

The firm said the deferred compensation of around 400 people, which will start to be paid in 2024, will now include three ESG metrics according to each employee's business area and remit.

By 2025, AXA IM is targeting a 25% reduction in carbon intensity of the corporate portfolio, an alignment of 50% of assets under management of the real estate portfolio to the EU's Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor's trajectories, and a 26% reduction of the corporate operational CO2 footprint.

Marco Morelli, executive chair of AXA IM, said: "As we further put sustainability at the heart of everything we do, we believe transparency and regular reporting on our progress and the challenges we may face is crucial.

"Our adjusted deferred remuneration policy which falls within this objective is key to achieve our objectives and effect change, on the road to net zero and beyond."

