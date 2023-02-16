ChatGPT - friend or foe of sustainability?

With data gathering at the heart of the evolution and regulation of ESG, ChatGPT could prove a useful tool for harnessing data.

But while the language model is undeniably popular, its development raises many questions as to what the social and ethical implications could be when it is adopted by businesses, while the climate change connotations of the chatbot are being debated.

From a simplistic standpoint, it seems ChatGPT's core benefit is promoting productivity, and as Kwai San Wong, equity analyst at Sarasin & Partners, points out, improved efficiency is a positive for sustainability.

"ChatGPT can enhance human productivity. It is still early to say exactly what it will look like but there are already a number of cases where it is delivering improved productivity (so consuming less resources to do a task).

"Any improvement in efficiency is good for sustainability," he said.

Indeed, with data gathering at the heart of the evolution and regulation of ESG, ChatGPT could prove a useful tool for harnessing data.

With its extensive reach, the technology could potentially uncover new data sources that traditional ESG metrics have not considered, Wong said, adding: "Even if it is not ChatGPT, continuing artificial intelligence (AI) development will improve how we use and analyse ESG data."

Ethical issues of AI

However, while ChatGPT presents manifold possibilities, as with all AI, it would be wise to approach with caution, with an eye on the potential ethical issues.

As Wong points out: "When we digitalise the world, we will inherently bring the problems of the world with us. AI, in this regard, is no different."

One such issue is corporate governance, which Robbie White, director of innovation and digital skills at auditing firm Mazars, said could be a problem due to the opaque and nascent nature of the AI.

"While there is lots of excitement, ChatGPT would potentially cause governance concerns for many companies as the quality and transparency of ChatGPT is still questionable," he said.

"Knowing that ChatGPT uses limited data and has an evolving algorithm, the ability to trust the solution is a challenge that is still unresolved. The solution, however, clearly shows the power of AI and the future impact on business as it matures."

Some of these problems include the potential for bias or discrimination, the nuance of language and how words can be misconstrued, and the energy consumption of machine learning.

He explained: "There are issues of accuracy and bias in [ChatGPT's] answers. How do we know ChatGPT's answer is accurate? How does ChatGPT consider biases in its answers, or does it know its answers might be biased? How would ChatGPT distinguish between facts and opinions?

"These concerns have made Meta and Alphabet hesitant to release their AI models to the public because of the potential reputation damage a rogue answer can cause."

Furthermore, Wong said, the development of a large language model (such as ChatGPT) could have "severe consequences" if the output is not handled with care.

"Imagine someone uses this technology to make a fake video of invasion or a fake political speech. That could trigger dire geopolitics or societal consequences."

At the heart of the net zero movement is the global re-evaluation of energy sources and our consumption levels.

The latter is where ChatGPT could prove contentious; computer services used for AI require significantly higher performance, larger semiconductors and therefore consume considerable electrical capacity.

But it is not all bad news.

While the International Energy Agency's research indicates that total energy consumed has increased in datacentres, the amount of internet traffic and workloads have increased by an even bigger amount, indicating there is an efficiency improvement here, Wong said.

These efficiencies will need to continue on the same trajectory though, if AI growth is to continue at its current pace, Wong warned.

"The industry is aware of this challenge and has been working on a number of areas - such as custom chips, model adjustments and lesser precision - to try to improve energy efficiency of machine learning," he said.

Limitations and potential

While Wong recognises ChatGPT's current limitations, he does not think they discount its potential.

The key, he said, will be the strength of the governance protocols embedded at AI provider firms.

"No tool is perfect but that does not mean a tool cannot be useful. We need to recognise its limits. A knife given to a chef can turn ingredients into a beautiful cuisine, but the same knife given to a criminal can have a dire consequence.

"The same is true for AI. we will need more safeguards and education in order to make AI more useful.

"The governance structure of companies providing AI services is also critical; our governments and the capital market need to learn from the controversies at big tech in the last five years."

As the financial services will recognise, regulation will be paramount in harnessing ChatGPT's capabilities responsibly.

Marking the closing of the AI and machine learning consultation by the Bank of England, Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority, Gery Zollinger, head of data science and analytics at fintech firm Avaloq, called on UK regulators to facilitate the best-practice integration of AI into financial institutions' processes.

"We expect increased client acceptance of AI in financial services over time, especially as individuals become more familiar with AI-augmented tools such as ChatGPT," Zollinger said.

"It is therefore fundamental that UK regulators take this opportunity to put in place a framework that supports financial firms to pioneer AI products and services across the entire value chain while ensuring fairness, transparency and data protection."

