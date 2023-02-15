MJ Hudson CEO steps down following 'loss of trust' from auditor

The news comes following months of turmoil for the firm

Last week (10 February), EY resigned with immediate effect as the firm's auditor, less than 18 months after it was appointed to the role.

The auditor stated: "We have lost trust and confidence in the company's management and those charged with governance, and in their ability, along with your finance team, to provide us with accurate and reliable information for audit".

The news deepens the turmoil at the firm, which began in October 2022 following the revelation it would miss its profit guidance for that year after talks with its auditor over issues including revenue recognition on a major contract.

In December, MJ Hudson suspended its chief financial officer Peter Connell, who had already stepped down as a director in October. Two non-executive directors also resigned from the board.

In a stock exchange announcement today (15 February), the firm said that Hudson had resigned due to "the events of the last few months" and added that he would remain a director of MJ Hudson Holdco Limited and MJ Hudson Limited for the interim.

Hudson has led the group since its founding as a specialist law firm in 2010, which now offers various services such as fund administration and asset allocation consultancy. Clients include abrdn and St James's Place.

The firm floated in 2019 and Hudson holds a 24.8% stake in the MJ Hudson, according to a stock exchange filing from August.

MJ Hudson's share price is down 67.4% in the last year, though it was suspended from trading in December after the firing of its CFO, stating that it had been made aware of "additional issues... the full impact of which is unclear".

Following EY's resignation, MJ Hudson said it believed that the finalisation of its end of year report would take "some time", and it was set to begin searching for a new auditor.

MJ Hudson declined to comment.

EY confirmed that it had resigned as the firm's auditor, and added: "It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."