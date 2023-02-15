Stifel upgrades Pantheon Infrastructure to 'Buy' following long price slump

The change of stance comes as the trust falls from a high point of 110.5p in April 2022 to just 90p per share last week.

To complement the fall in price and resulting rise in discount, Stifel also noted a significant improvement in the trust's cash position.

"PINT offers exposure to an interesting range of infrastructure co-investments across various industries, in the UK, Europe and North America," wrote Stifel analyst Iain Scouller.

"Since we initiated coverage in December we are pleased to see cash-drag reduce, with net cash falling from 28% of net asset value (NAV) to circa 12% currently, and commitments are circa 6% of NAV versus 15%."

Scouller added the fall in share price reflected the "more challenging economic background and de-rating of the infrastructure sector against a background of rising bond and gilt yields".

"We do think returns should benefit from the contracted nature of cash flows on 78% of the portfolio, with this including some inflation protection," Scouller continued. "Given the essential nature of most infrastructure, we also think it should be relatively defensive, with only 11% of the portfolio GDP linked."

Scouller also pointed out the healthy dividend PINT offers as a reason to buy.

"At the same time, the dividend is ramping up to 4p, 4.4% yield, this year. We think the shares now look attractive and upgrade to Buy, with a fair valuation of 100p."

Stifel said the expectation is for an NAV of 97.5p to 101.5p at the 2022 year-end valuation point, with this due to be published in late March. This means a fair valuation for the shares of 100p, Stifel added.

Today, PINT shares are trading at 91.3p for a market cap of £438m.

The Stifel team also noted 3i Infrastructure is the closest comparator to the trust, and if PINT emulates its performance the shares could trade onto a premium to NAV, rather than a discount.

If that becomes the case, Stifel sees a renewed attempt to issue equity as possible, following the postponement of a £250m issue in October.