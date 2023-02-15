Stifel upgrades Pantheon Infrastructure to 'Buy' following long price slump

PINT investments include green energy projects
PINT investments include green energy projects

Stifel has upgraded the Pantheon Infrastructure trust (PINT) to a Buy rating, following a protracted slump in its share price.

The change of stance comes as the trust falls from a high point of 110.5p in April 2022 to just 90p per share last week.

To complement the fall in price and resulting rise in discount, Stifel also noted a significant improvement in the trust's cash position.

"PINT offers exposure to an interesting range of infrastructure co-investments across various industries, in the UK, Europe and North America," wrote Stifel analyst Iain Scouller.

"Since we initiated coverage in December we are pleased to see cash-drag reduce, with net cash falling from 28% of net asset value (NAV) to circa 12% currently, and commitments are circa 6% of NAV versus 15%."

Scouller added the fall in share price reflected the "more challenging economic background and de-rating of the infrastructure sector against a background of rising bond and gilt yields".

"We do think returns should benefit from the contracted nature of cash flows on 78% of the portfolio, with this including some inflation protection," Scouller continued. "Given the essential nature of most infrastructure, we also think it should be relatively defensive, with only 11% of the portfolio GDP linked."

Scouller also pointed out the healthy dividend PINT offers as a reason to buy.

"At the same time, the dividend is ramping up to 4p, 4.4% yield, this year. We think the shares now look attractive and upgrade to Buy, with a fair valuation of 100p."

Stifel said the expectation is for an NAV of 97.5p to 101.5p at the 2022 year-end valuation point, with this due to be published in late March. This means a fair valuation for the shares of 100p, Stifel added.

Today, PINT shares are trading at 91.3p for a market cap of £438m.

The Stifel team also noted 3i Infrastructure is the closest comparator to the trust, and if PINT emulates its performance the shares could trade onto a premium to NAV, rather than a discount.

If that becomes the case, Stifel sees a renewed attempt to issue equity as possible, following the postponement of a £250m issue in October. 

