Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway slashes TSMC stake by over 86%

$3.7bn sale

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway slashes TSMC stake by over 86%

Semiconductor giant TSMC saw its share price fall 3.6% after Berkshire Hathaway cut its stake in the firm.

Berkshire cut its position in TSMC by 86.2% to 8.29 million sponsored American depositary shares, equating to $3.7bn worth of stock, according to a regulatory filing.

Underperforming markets push distribution staff to doors as bonuses dwindle

The move comes roughly three months after Berkshire said it had bought more than $4.1bn worth of TSMC stock.

At the time, this caused the company's share price to rise almost 8% on the day.

The firm, which is headed by veteran stock picker Warren Buffet, also downside its holdings in several banks in Q4 2022, while increasing its holdings in technology firm Apple.

It also trimmed its holding in Activision Blizzard, the maker of the Call of Duty video game series, which is currently having its takeover by Microsoft investigated by multiple competition watchdogs.

 

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

AIC: UK-focused investment trusts offer double discount

How companies are leading the transition

More on Companies

The news comes following months of turmoil for the firm
Companies

MJ Hudson CEO steps down following 'loss of trust' from auditor

‘Lost trust and confidence’

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 15 February 2023 • 2 min read
Total assets under administration have fallen compared with the previous year’s figure, down 10% from £141.2bn to £127.1bn.
Companies

Growth slows and assets shrink at Hargreaves Lansdown as interest rates rescue revenue

Assets under administration fall

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 15 February 2023 • 2 min read
The FTSE 100 rose 4.7% last year, while BP saw its share price skyrocket by more than 49%, according to Morningstar data.
Companies

Stock Spotlight: BP faces balancing act after dialling back climate targets

Shareholders enjoy the rewards

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 13 February 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Growth slows and assets shrink at Hargreaves Lansdown as interest rates rescue revenue

15 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

Underperforming markets push distribution staff to doors as bonuses dwindle

14 February 2023 • 3 min read
03

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway slashes TSMC stake by over 86%

15 February 2023 • 1 min read
04

Michael Lindsell defends Lindsell Train's minimal pure tech exposure

15 February 2023 • 2 min read
05

MJ Hudson CEO steps down following 'loss of trust' from auditor

15 February 2023 • 2 min read
06

Deutsche Bank raises expectations of peak Fed rates to 5.6%

15 February 2023 • 1 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot