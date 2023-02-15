Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway slashes TSMC stake by over 86%

Berkshire cut its position in TSMC by 86.2% to 8.29 million sponsored American depositary shares, equating to $3.7bn worth of stock, according to a regulatory filing.

Underperforming markets push distribution staff to doors as bonuses dwindle

The move comes roughly three months after Berkshire said it had bought more than $4.1bn worth of TSMC stock.

At the time, this caused the company's share price to rise almost 8% on the day.

The firm, which is headed by veteran stock picker Warren Buffet, also downside its holdings in several banks in Q4 2022, while increasing its holdings in technology firm Apple.

It also trimmed its holding in Activision Blizzard, the maker of the Call of Duty video game series, which is currently having its takeover by Microsoft investigated by multiple competition watchdogs.