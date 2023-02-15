UK inflation dips but chancellor warns 'fight is far from over'

This is below economists' expectations, which had forecast inflation to hit 10.3% at the start of the year.

However, this is still brushing against the 40-year high rate.

This comes five days after the ONS revealed the UK narrowly avoided a recession in Q4 2022 and debate about whether this will be changed when figures are revised.

US inflation eases to 6.4% in January

In today's (15 February) ONS report, the biggest contributions to inflation remaining high came from housing and household services (mainly from electricity, gas, and other fuels), and food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Transport was the main source of the decline, which has its seventh consecutive month of decline since June 2022.

While some price easing was "welcome", according to Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, he warned the UK was not out of the woods yet and "the fight is far from over".

He recognised the "pain" higher inflation was still causing for families and businesses amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Exactly a month out from his next Budget, he said: "That is why we must stick to the plan halve inflation this year, reduce debt and grow the economy."

Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst consulting for HYCM, said today's inflation stats were "modest" but still "heading in the right direction".

Jonny Black, strategic director at abrdn, was optimistic that this third consecutive month of inflation declining would continue for the rest of the year, but explained it was not a totally rosy picture yet.

BoE's Bailey predicts 'powerful downward forces' will rein inflation in

"While the rate of inflation is falling, this still merely shows that prices are rising more slowly than they were before," he said.

"Like businesses across the economy, advice firms are battling cost increases in everything from labour to energy and our own research found that 85% of financial advisers are worried about rising overhead costs over the next half-year."

Another looming factor was last week's report the UK wage growth continues to gain momentum, as the ONS found it rose faster than expected in Q4 2022.

Coghlan said this was "a key concern to Bank of England policymakers", which "are likely to have at least one more interest rate hike to go".