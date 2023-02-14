Pictet AM launches fund investing in a regenerative economy

The fund will allocate capital towards companies facilitating greater social and economic inclusion.

Pictet-ReGeneration will target companies focused on reducing use of, and creating a more sustainable consumption of, natural resources.

Its aim is to help counter the rapid decline of biodiversity, largely caused by over-consumption of the world's natural resources.

Companies it invests in include those repurposing products or extending their useful lives, providing services to develop a more circular economy, and producing more renewable resources.

BofA: European fund managers lower their recession expectations

The fund will also allocate capital towards companies facilitating greater social and economic inclusion, in ways that empower more people to be part of the transition to a regenerative economy.

Pictet-ReGeneration is badged as an Article 9 fund, the highest designation under the European Union's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, "a fund that has sustainable investment as its objective or a reduction in carbon emissions as its objective".

In addition to targeting an attractive return, the fund's investment team will engage with companies to encourage more sustainable business models and practices.

The fund is the latest addition to Pictet AM's Thematic range, which now has combined assets under management of $62bn.

Gabriel Micheli, senior investment manager for the fund, said: "We believe investors have an important role to play in supporting companies that help regenerate ecosystems and create more resilient societies."

Micheli is joined by Claire Chamberlin and Viktoras Kulionis as investment managers, and Kulionis is also senior environmental economist.