Pictet AM launches fund investing in a regenerative economy

Pictet-ReGeneration

clock • 1 min read
The fund will allocate capital towards companies facilitating greater social and economic inclusion.
Image:

The fund will allocate capital towards companies facilitating greater social and economic inclusion.

Pictet Asset Management has launched a global equity fund investing in companies helping the transition to a regenerative economy.

Pictet-ReGeneration will target companies focused on reducing use of, and creating a more sustainable consumption of, natural resources. 

Its aim is to help counter the rapid decline of biodiversity, largely caused by over-consumption of the world's natural resources. 

Companies it invests in include those repurposing products or extending their useful lives, providing services to develop a more circular economy, and producing more renewable resources. 

BofA: European fund managers lower their recession expectations

The fund will also allocate capital towards companies facilitating greater social and economic inclusion, in ways that empower more people to be part of the transition to a regenerative economy.

Pictet-ReGeneration is badged as an Article 9 fund, the highest designation under the European Union's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, "a fund that has sustainable investment as its objective or a reduction in carbon emissions as its objective".

In addition to targeting an attractive return, the fund's investment team will engage with companies to encourage more sustainable business models and practices.

The fund is the latest addition to Pictet AM's Thematic range, which now has combined assets under management of $62bn.

Gabriel Micheli, senior investment manager for the fund, said: "We believe investors have an important role to play in supporting companies that help regenerate ecosystems and create more resilient societies."

Micheli is joined by Claire Chamberlin and Viktoras Kulionis as investment managers, and Kulionis is also senior environmental economist.

Related Topics

More on Funds

The firm’s ‘Elite Radar’ badge is given to those that do not have the minimum three-year track record
Funds

FundCalibre awards five 'Elite' ratings to funds

Two 'Elite Radar' badges

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 13 February 2023 • 3 min read
Darius McDermott (pictured), is managing director at FundCalibre
Funds

FundCalibre Elite Radar: CT European Select

CT European Select

Darius McDermott
clock 13 February 2023 • 4 min read
70% of underperforming assets were comprised of six ‘Great Dane’ funds
Funds

Bestinvest's Spot the Dog finds 42% increase in underperforming funds from six-year low

Underperforming assets up to £19.1bn

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 13 February 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Underperforming markets push distribution staff to doors as bonuses dwindle

14 February 2023 • 3 min read
02

French regulator to ban fossil fuels from Article 9 funds in landmark move

14 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

UK wages grow faster than expected in the last quarter of 2022

14 February 2023 • 2 min read
04

FCA cracks down on illegal crypto ATMs

14 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

Polar Capital Global Financials trust co-manager and chair step down

14 February 2023 • 2 min read
06

abrdn China trust NAV plummets 37%

14 February 2023 • 2 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot