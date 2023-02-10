UK narrowly avoids recession but 'flatlining' economy raises concerns

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: "The fact the UK was the fastest growing economy in the G7 last year, as well as avoiding a recession, shows our economy is more resilient than many feared.

Averaging out across the final three months of the year, the Office for National Statistics found that output was flat and saw zero growth.

A technical recession is generally defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth, and if there had been negative overall growth in Q4 this would have signalled a recession, as the economy shrank by 0.3% in Q3.

In reaction to the news, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: "The fact the UK was the fastest growing economy in the G7 last year, as well as avoiding a recession, shows our economy is more resilient than many feared.

"However, we are not out the woods yet, particularly when it comes to inflation."

He added: "If we stick to our plan to halve inflation this year, we can be confident of having amongst the best prospects for growth of anywhere in Europe."

The services sector fell by 0.8% in December and was the main driver of the fall, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Part of this decline was down to the widespread strikes seen in the UK, as human health and social work activities fell by 2.8%, while education services were down 2.6% for the period.

Another key contributor was from arts, entertainment and recreation (7.8%) with a 17% fall in sports activities and amusement and recreation activities in December, caused by the Premier League fixtures moving to accommodate the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, echoed the chancellor's more sceptical outlook around inflation: "Overall ,the economy is flatlining and it is difficult to see that changing in the short-term".

As a result, he expects to see a recession at some point in 2023, which he still thinks will be "long and shallow".

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, disagreed on the latter, arguing that while there was still a chance of back-to-back economic declines, "the murky stretch of water ahead is set to be shallower and less lengthy than predicted in the autumn, when the country was also wracked with financial instability".

Instead, she is forecasting a period of stagnation.

"So, instead of doing the timewarp and bracing for a recessionary return to the seventies, sparked by energy shocks, soaring inflation and industrial strife, we could be heading for an early noughties-style period of stagnation."