Jamie Dimon warns US rates could surprise markets to the upside - reports

Jamie Dimon (pictured) is not convinced US rates will peak at 5%.

Dimon said the Federal Reserve could be forced to raise interest rates above the 5% mark if higher prices ended up "sticky," Reuters has reported.

Markets currently expect one or two more 25bps rises to the Fed rate at most, followed later in the year by cuts.

Two more rises of this size would take interest rates in the US to a peak range of 5% to 5.25%.

This may not be the end of the story though, if Dimon is to be believed.

Of significant concern is the hot jobs market in America.

While there have been large numbers of layoffs in recent weeks, particularly at big tech companies, conditions remain very tight.

Today (9 February) US unemployment figures actually came in above economist expectations, but this has not been enough to ease out the jobs market.

Dimon said: "People should take a deep breath on this one before they declare victory because a month's number looked good.

"It is perfectly reasonable for the Fed to go to 5% and wait a while."

He said: "If inflation only comes down to 3.5% or 4% and becomes sticky at that level, you may have to go higher than 5% and that could affect short rates, longer rates."

The Fed's preferred measure of inflation stood at 5% in December.

This is above the 2% target but it has been moving in the right direction since a peak of 9.1% last June.

Dimon also raised concerns about the US debt ceiling, and said a default caused by a political row would be "catastrophic."

"We cannot have a default," Dimon told Reuters.

"It could cause permanent damage to America and could destroy its future."

On the subject of job cuts close to home, Dimon said the outlook for hiring remains strong at his firm.

"We are still opening branches and in general around the world, we are still hiring bankers, consumer bankers, small business bankers, middle market bankers, folks overseas. We have more clients to cover," he said.

This contrasts with some other Wall Street giants, with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley cutting thousands of jobs as corporate dealmaking slumps due to recession fears and higher rates.