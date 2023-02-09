LGBT Great launches new report with Citi on LGBTQ+ role models

Focus on impact of visible role models

clock • 2 min read
Matt Cameron, global managing director of LGBT Great
Image:

Matt Cameron, global managing director of LGBT Great

Financial services community group LGBT Great has launched a report exploring what it means to be a role model in practice, and analyses real-life perspectives of the impact visible role models can have on LGBTQ+ talent and other under-represented communities.

The report titled Seeing is Believing: The Power of Role Models and Visibility is sponsored by Citi and it concludes that the usual picture of a role model - as a source of motivation and an example of desirable behaviours - falls far short of the whole picture.

LGBT Great's study also found that role models provide a critical source of identity affirmation for LGBTQ+ talent and customers, and that organisations need to do more to create authentic visibility.

The launch coincides with LGBTQ+ History Month in the UK and Black History Month in the USA, which is ongoing throughout February.

Bloomberg gender study shows there is room to improve

The data was taken from a sample of 1,606 respondents drawn from LGBT Great's communities and across the US, UK, Hong Kong and Singapore, with 662 participant being LGBTQ+.

It found that 80% of LGBTQ+ talent agree or strongly agree creating safe spaces for others is an important behaviour in a role model, and 70% of LGBTQ+ talent agree or strongly agree that having visible LGBTQ+ role models at work helps improve confidence.

"There is no doubt that if I had been able to see more role models earlier in my life, and my career, that things would have been a whole lot different," said Matt Cameron, global managing director of LGBT Great.

"This is even more important for underrepresented parts of the LGBTQ+ community and we must work harder to empower talent to feel more confident and for it to be visible".

Erika Irish Brown chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer and global head of talent at Citi added: "As a Black Woman who has navigated the complexities of the corporate world for over 30 years, and now as chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer and global head of talent at Citi, I know first-hand the importance of having visible role models with whom you can identify."  

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Investment Week

View profile
More from Investment Week

Stifel downgrades Jupiter's Chrysalis to 'Sell'

M&G names new climate solutions fund manager

More on Diversity

Matt Short is business manager at Simplify Consulting
Diversity

How men can act as allies in support of gender equality

Equality benefits everyone

Matt Short
clock 08 February 2023 • 4 min read
Hanneke Smits, CEO of BNY Mellon Investment Management
Diversity

BNY Mellon IM chief Smits to become 30% Club global chair

Succeeds Ann Cairns in the role

Katrina Lloyd
clock 07 February 2023 • 3 min read
Peter T. Grauer chair of Bloomberg said with the forecasted exponential growth of ESG focused assets, he hoped GEI would help “shed light on what was once an opaque area of ESG data reporting, the ‘S’ in ESG”.
Diversity

Bloomberg gender study shows there is room to improve

Bloomberg Gender-Equality index

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 31 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

BNY Mellon IM launches new multi-asset range

08 February 2023 • 1 min read
02

Robin Geffen to exit Liontrust amid global equity team consolidation

08 February 2023 • 1 min read
03

Jupiter cuts investment in unlisted assets for open-ended funds

08 February 2023 • 1 min read
04

Invesco CEO Marty Flanagan to retire

08 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

Jupiter's unlisted assets ban hailed as 'positive move' for investors

08 February 2023 • 3 min read
06

Industry Voice: A turning point for global equity markets?

07 February 2023 • 8 min read
09 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Focus: Channel Islands - February 2023

Register now
Trustpilot