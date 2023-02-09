LGBT Great launches new report with Citi on LGBTQ+ role models

The report titled Seeing is Believing: The Power of Role Models and Visibility is sponsored by Citi and it concludes that the usual picture of a role model - as a source of motivation and an example of desirable behaviours - falls far short of the whole picture.

LGBT Great's study also found that role models provide a critical source of identity affirmation for LGBTQ+ talent and customers, and that organisations need to do more to create authentic visibility.

The launch coincides with LGBTQ+ History Month in the UK and Black History Month in the USA, which is ongoing throughout February.

The data was taken from a sample of 1,606 respondents drawn from LGBT Great's communities and across the US, UK, Hong Kong and Singapore, with 662 participant being LGBTQ+.

It found that 80% of LGBTQ+ talent agree or strongly agree creating safe spaces for others is an important behaviour in a role model, and 70% of LGBTQ+ talent agree or strongly agree that having visible LGBTQ+ role models at work helps improve confidence.

"There is no doubt that if I had been able to see more role models earlier in my life, and my career, that things would have been a whole lot different," said Matt Cameron, global managing director of LGBT Great.

"This is even more important for underrepresented parts of the LGBTQ+ community and we must work harder to empower talent to feel more confident and for it to be visible".

Erika Irish Brown chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer and global head of talent at Citi added: "As a Black Woman who has navigated the complexities of the corporate world for over 30 years, and now as chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer and global head of talent at Citi, I know first-hand the importance of having visible role models with whom you can identify."