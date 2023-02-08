Pass-through voting tech to boost shareholder democracy among fund investors

The provision of pass-through voting is set to shift from a ‘nice to have’ to being an essential service all investors are seeking from their fund managers, the paper argued.

Pass-through voting is the mechanism by which investors in a pooled fund can vote the shares in proportion to the AUM they have invested - giving them a direct say in how the companies they invest in are run.

With growing pressure on fund managers in both the UK and US to pass through votes to investors, a whitepaper by investor voting fintech Tumelo found that passing on the decision to vote on contentious issues to clients could potentially lower the chances of divestment from funds.

Fund managers seem to be acting on this pressure, the paper argued, given recent developments from managers such as BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street, as well as from Hargreaves Lansdown, interactive investor and others.

Hargreaves Lansdown launches electronic voting system

Last month, Hargreaves Lansdown launched a digital voting service to enable more of its customers to participate as active shareholders, which allows them to vote and attend meetings relating to their shareholdings virtually.

As the registered owners of the shares, only fund managers could vote in shareholder meetings until recently, but technology now allows them to ‘pass-through' votes to those clients who want more influence or flexibility over voting.

According to the paper, for retail investors, pass-through voting technology empowers them to submit votes in the companies they invest in, which could lead to greater investor engagement and better financial literacy.

Georgia Stewart, CEO and co-founder at Tumelo, said: "There is growing demand from fund managers' clients, as well as from consultants and regulators, to ensure the client view is reflected in fund managers' voting decisions.

"The shareholder's vote is a vital tool - carrot or stick - in the democratic corporate governance system. So, many stakeholders are already asking, is today's system the best it can be? And how can technology better support fund managers to better understand clients, meet their evolving needs, and align on stewardship outcomes?"