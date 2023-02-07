Kemi Badenoch appointed secretary of state for business and trade

PM’s latest cabinet reshuffle

Valeria Martinez
Kemi Badenoch (pictured) is the new secretary of state for business and trade
Kemi Badenoch (pictured) is the new secretary of state for business and trade | Credit: HM Treasury

Kemi Badenoch has been appointed the new secretary of state for business and trade in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s latest cabinet reshuffle.

Her previous position was international trade secretary, but she will retain her current "president of the board of trade" title and remain minister for women and equalities.

The move is part of a Whitehall reorganisation announced at the same time as the reshuffle, in which the prime minister has created two new departments for energy security, and science, innovation and technology, abolished international trade and reorganised business and culture to better reflect his priorities.

"A combined Department for Business and Trade will support growth by backing British businesses at home and abroad, promoting investment and championing free trade," a spokesperson at Downing Street said. 

Next Prime Minister Rishi Sunak still faces a 'fraught' economic outlook for the UK

The changes will "ensure the right skills and teams are focussed on the prime minister's five promises: to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats", they added.

Greg Hands has been appointed new Conservative party chair, succeeding Nadhim Zahawi after his sacking just over a week ago.

Grant Shapps is the new secretary of state for energy security and net zero, Lucy Frazer the secretary of state for culture, media and sport, and Michelle Donelan the secretary of state for science, innovation and technology.

Valeria Martinez
