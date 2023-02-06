Citi Private Bank appoints Penny Lovell as managing director

Lovell left Sanlam last February following its acquisition by Oaktree Capital Management, after joining the firm in 2017.

Before Sanlam, Lovell was managing director at Rothschild and Fleming Family and Partners, and head of private client, marketing and distribution at Close Brothers Asset Management.

Lovell began in the role in July according to her LinkedIn, and said she is tasked with spearheading "the effort to bring the best of the private bank to our high net worth clients".

A spokesperson for the firm said Lovell will "partner closely with the EMEA Private Bank and Consumer Wealth leadership teams".

Also joining as a director to the firm is Andrew Lewis, who served as sales director at Sanlam UK until December 2021, prior to which he worked as private client director for Fisher Investments.

Lovell said: "As a life-long devotee of excellent client service and world-class investment advice, I am delighted to have joined Citi and to be leading a team of incredibly talented individuals who are dedicated to doing the best for our clients every single day.

"We are all equally passionate about fulfilling our clients' requests while also developing a depth of understanding that allows us to anticipate their needs and to introduce them to products and services that will bring benefits they haven't yet thought of."