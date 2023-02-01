Baby steps of crypto regulation not enough to spur asset management interest

UK Treasury plans

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 3 min read
The area that has garnered the most interest for the asset management industry is the technology behind crypto, blockchain
Image:

The area that has garnered the most interest for the asset management industry is the technology behind crypto, blockchain

The UK Treasury’s initial plans for regulation of cryptocurrency, while a welcome step, is unlikely to spur immediate interest from the asset and wealth management industry, much of which is still eyeing the burgeoning asset with caution.

Today (1 February) the UK government unveiled long-awaited plans on a regulatory regime for cryptocurrency.

In its notice, the government outlined plans for crypto platforms to take on responsibility for facilitating transitions safely and keeping customers' assets secure.

However, the Treasury backtracked on a previous pledge to align the regulation of crypto promotions with standards applied to stocks, shares and insurance products.

Many experts applauded the initial steps taken by the government and noted it was positive that consumer protection was at their heart.

FCA's COO Shepperd: Consumer Duty 'very different way of doing regulation'

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, commented that the proposals "show that protecting investors while harnessing technology to help the UK grow and embrace innovation, do not have to be mutually exclusive".

In fact following the announcement, London was deemed the world's "most crypto-ready city" by Recap, a crypto software company.

However, while commentators acknowledged the consultation was a step in the right direction, they pointed out there is still a long way to go before the asset hits the mainstream.

Jason Hollands, managing director at Evelyn Partners, explained that while bringing crypto into "some form of regulatory framework is a positive move", it does not change that it remains a "highly volatile and essentially speculative, nascent asset class".

"Many wealth managers will remain wary of crypto given their client portfolios are typically managed on a long-term basis and with wealth preservation and income generation often as key client requirements," he explained.

When it comes to crypto, larger asset managers have taken steps towards digital assets, with AllianceBernstein, BlackRock, Charles Schwab and abrdn all doing deals or launching products.

However, smaller firm are much more cautious.

A survey by the Independent Investment Management Initiative last year found that more than eight in ten boutique asset managers had no plans to trade cryptocurrencies or digital assets.

The firms were concerned about the absence of fundamentals around pricing and valuations; the abundance of poor-quality providers; and excessive volatility.

While regulation may start to address some of these concerns, it is a long road ahead.

"By the government's own admission it will be two years before any meaningful change to the UK regulatory regime for cryptoassets," noted Zoe Wyatt, partner and head of crypto and digital assets at Andersen LLP.

Blockchain potential

The area that has garnered the most interest for the asset management industry is the technology behind crypto, blockchain, and commentators were encouraged that the proposed policies leave room for developments.

"It is notable that the government is not by any means shutting the door to crypto, and is keen to encourage technological innovation, but within prescribed regulatory boundaries," said Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

"This makes sense, as there is no telling where crypto technologies may lead, even though the jury is out on the value of the main products so far created by the industry, namely cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

"Nonetheless, the underlying technology may yet deliver products and services with a less contentious utility, which is why the Bank of England is considering launching its own cryptocurrency, often dubbed Britcoin."

Lipski agreed and added that blockchain leaves a lot of room for innovation.

"The Investment Association have done some good work on tokenisation, which is backed by blockchain to help improve trading in open-ended funds," he said.

"While this is a long-term project, the potential for investors and the broader industry is exponential."

In July last year the IA called on the government and the FCA to establish a framework for blockchain traded funds to operate in the UK.

They are not alone in wanting the scope of regulation to extend.

Timo Lehes, co-founder of Swarm Markets, an exchange for crypto and securities, said "the tokenisation of stocks, debt and other assets is well underway, and those jurisdictions that develop the right frameworks now will be the ones to benefit from what is a massive potential market".

However, for the time being, most asset and wealth managers remain in wait and see mode.

 

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Jupiter sole UK asset manager involved in Adani share sale

FCA's COO Shepperd: Consumer Duty 'very different way of doing regulation'

More on Regulation

The COO was speaking in an interview on Following the Rules podcast
Regulation

FCA's COO Shepperd: Consumer Duty 'very different way of doing regulation'

‘More of a guidance’

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 01 February 2023 • 2 min read
The manger was accused of securities and investment adviser fraud charges in 2022
Regulation

Former Allianz fund manager accuses firm of double-crossing - reports

Gregoire Tournant

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 31 January 2023 • 2 min read
Holly Mackay, CEO and founder of Boring Money
Regulation

Holly Mackay: Where do asset managers sit on the consumer duty map?

Wholesale mind shift needs to happen

Holly Mackay
clock 27 January 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Investment trusts have worst year since 2008

01 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

Jupiter sole UK asset manager involved in Adani share sale

01 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

Where will the funds flow in 2023?

31 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

AJ Bell appoints new fund manager

01 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

Chrysalis NAV drops 13% in Q4 but hopeful on IPOs

01 February 2023 • 3 min read
06

Treasury sets out plans to regulate crypto

01 February 2023 • 2 min read
09 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Focus: Channel Islands - February 2023

Register now
Trustpilot