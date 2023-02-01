Baby steps of crypto regulation not enough to spur asset management interest

The area that has garnered the most interest for the asset management industry is the technology behind crypto, blockchain

Today (1 February) the UK government unveiled long-awaited plans on a regulatory regime for cryptocurrency.

In its notice, the government outlined plans for crypto platforms to take on responsibility for facilitating transitions safely and keeping customers' assets secure.

However, the Treasury backtracked on a previous pledge to align the regulation of crypto promotions with standards applied to stocks, shares and insurance products.

Many experts applauded the initial steps taken by the government and noted it was positive that consumer protection was at their heart.

FCA's COO Shepperd: Consumer Duty 'very different way of doing regulation'

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, commented that the proposals "show that protecting investors while harnessing technology to help the UK grow and embrace innovation, do not have to be mutually exclusive".

In fact following the announcement, London was deemed the world's "most crypto-ready city" by Recap, a crypto software company.

However, while commentators acknowledged the consultation was a step in the right direction, they pointed out there is still a long way to go before the asset hits the mainstream.

Jason Hollands, managing director at Evelyn Partners, explained that while bringing crypto into "some form of regulatory framework is a positive move", it does not change that it remains a "highly volatile and essentially speculative, nascent asset class".

"Many wealth managers will remain wary of crypto given their client portfolios are typically managed on a long-term basis and with wealth preservation and income generation often as key client requirements," he explained.

When it comes to crypto, larger asset managers have taken steps towards digital assets, with AllianceBernstein, BlackRock, Charles Schwab and abrdn all doing deals or launching products.

However, smaller firm are much more cautious.

A survey by the Independent Investment Management Initiative last year found that more than eight in ten boutique asset managers had no plans to trade cryptocurrencies or digital assets.

The firms were concerned about the absence of fundamentals around pricing and valuations; the abundance of poor-quality providers; and excessive volatility.

While regulation may start to address some of these concerns, it is a long road ahead.

"By the government's own admission it will be two years before any meaningful change to the UK regulatory regime for cryptoassets," noted Zoe Wyatt, partner and head of crypto and digital assets at Andersen LLP.

Blockchain potential

The area that has garnered the most interest for the asset management industry is the technology behind crypto, blockchain, and commentators were encouraged that the proposed policies leave room for developments.

"It is notable that the government is not by any means shutting the door to crypto, and is keen to encourage technological innovation, but within prescribed regulatory boundaries," said Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

"This makes sense, as there is no telling where crypto technologies may lead, even though the jury is out on the value of the main products so far created by the industry, namely cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

"Nonetheless, the underlying technology may yet deliver products and services with a less contentious utility, which is why the Bank of England is considering launching its own cryptocurrency, often dubbed Britcoin."

Lipski agreed and added that blockchain leaves a lot of room for innovation.

"The Investment Association have done some good work on tokenisation, which is backed by blockchain to help improve trading in open-ended funds," he said.

"While this is a long-term project, the potential for investors and the broader industry is exponential."

In July last year the IA called on the government and the FCA to establish a framework for blockchain traded funds to operate in the UK.

They are not alone in wanting the scope of regulation to extend.

Timo Lehes, co-founder of Swarm Markets, an exchange for crypto and securities, said "the tokenisation of stocks, debt and other assets is well underway, and those jurisdictions that develop the right frameworks now will be the ones to benefit from what is a massive potential market".

However, for the time being, most asset and wealth managers remain in wait and see mode.