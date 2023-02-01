ESG funds swell in numbers despite disclosure failures

Article 8 funds doubled

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
Serious questions remain around the disclosure of Article 8 and 9 funds
Image:

Serious questions remain around the disclosure of Article 8 and 9 funds

The number of Article 8 funds has more than doubled in the last year, despite concerns over environmental disclosures, new research has found.

MainStreet Partner's annual ESG Barometer reported just 997 Article 8 funds in 2021, which skyrocketed to 2,248 in 2022, with 758 new funds and 555 upgrades from Article 6.

While the number of Article 9 funds has remained steady since last year, there has been a rapid uptick in funds converting from Article 6 to Article 8, with the proportion of Article 6 funds dropping from 75% in 2021 to 50% in 2022.

However, serious questions remain around the disclosure of Article 8 and 9 funds.

Article 9 funds saw particularly poor reporting, with over 90% of funds failing to disclose environmental targets, according to the report, which covers over 5,700 funds from more than 300 asset managers with assets under managment of £3.8trn.

Furthermore, about a third of Article 9 funds stated a minimum sustainable investment of 30% of less.

Redwheel launches Greenwheel sustainability capability

When examining the size of asset managers, the report found that medium and larger asset managers still performed slightly better on ESG ratings than smaller or boutique asset managers, though the gap is narrowing.

Emerging markets also saw a lower result versus their developed market peers, scoring about 10% lower on ESG ratings in Article 8 and 9 funds.

However, the report was keen to note the lack of data and disclosure from emerging market regions makes ESG analysis "generally more difficult".

There were also stark differences by asset class, as alternatives funds made up a majority of poor ESG-rated funds (57.7%), while only 13 funds (or 0.6%) were viewed as good and strong ESG-rated.

Amundi maintained a strong lead over other asset managers by number of Article 8 and 9 funds , managing over 200 sustainable funds, compared to BNP Paribas in second with about 130.

ESG more considered in real asset investing than three years ago

Simone Gallo, managing director at MainStreet Partners, said: "There is also significant confusion in the market about what constitutes a sustainable fund as well as how to avoid the risk of ‘greenwashing' across a huge offering of new products marketed as ESG, Impact or Sustainable.

"For these reasons, we continue to see an increasing number of investors across Europe and Asia that either require, or desire, easy-to-understand and consistent ESG ratings that go beyond the simple bottom-up aggregation of ESG ratings of holdings to provide an independent holistic ESG due diligence."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Charles Schwab opens US investing platform to UK

AJ Bell appoints new fund manager

More on ESG

Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association
ESG

Investment industry must do more to support climate transition

Sustainable labelling

Chris Cummings
clock 01 February 2023 • 4 min read
In its 9 January response the FCA acknowledged that "uncertainties and assumptions" were present in the cost benefit analysis (CBA) associated with its proposals.
ESG

Treasury committee to conduct work amid concerns over FCA's sustainable fund plans

Challenges to regulator

Sian Barnett Wike
Sian Barnett Wike
clock 30 January 2023 • 2 min read
Stephanie Kelly will lead Greenwheel
ESG

Redwheel launches Greenwheel sustainability capability

Headed by Stephanie Kelly

Katrina Lloyd
clock 30 January 2023 • 6 min read
Most read
01

Investment trusts have worst year since 2008

01 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

Jupiter sole UK asset manager involved in Adani share sale

01 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

Where will the funds flow in 2023?

31 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

AJ Bell appoints new fund manager

01 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

Chrysalis NAV drops 13% in Q4 but hopeful on IPOs

01 February 2023 • 3 min read
06

Treasury sets out plans to regulate crypto

01 February 2023 • 2 min read
09 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Focus: Channel Islands - February 2023

Register now
Trustpilot