VCTA: Valuation and track record top reasons for funding agreement collapse

VCTA surveyed 240 "senior decision makers" in charge of businesses less than seven years old and employing up to 250 people.

Around 43% said funding agreements fall through because of disagreement on company valuation, with 42% saying a lack of proven track record also being a factor and 37% saying it was down to the lack of a fully developed business model.

Where will the funds flow in 2023?

The research also found that despite 92% of respondents requiring equity finance over the coming two years, 44% lack information on how to access it.

Will Fraser-Allen, chair of the VCTA, said the study showed "more works needs to be done" to "bridge the knowledge gap".

"Young companies often find it difficult if not impossible to obtain debt funding because they are too small and young to fit most lenders' criteria, leaving equity finance as the preferred route to fulfill their growth ambitions," said Fraser-Allen.

Allen said VCT managers are "specifically designed to address these barriers" and are "more likely to find a solution that works for both sides".

Levelling-up

The research also looked at how business owners felt location was impacting their chance of success.

Almost a quarter (24%) of firms based outside London and South-East felt their location was a "significant benefit" compared to just 13% of firms who were based around the capital.

Fraser-Allen said the research was "encouraging" and added that "VCT managers invest in companies based across the length and breadth of the UK and have more than 20 regional offices in towns and cities across the country".