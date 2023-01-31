VCTA: Valuation and track record top reasons for funding agreement collapse

VCTA study

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
Will Fraser-Allen is chair of the VCTA
Image:

Will Fraser-Allen is chair of the VCTA

Business owners of early stage companies say funding agreements are most likely to fall through because of a failure to agree on company valuation and a lack of a proven track record, according to research from the Venture Capital Trust Association.

VCTA surveyed 240 "senior decision makers" in charge of businesses less than seven years old and employing up to 250 people.

Around 43% said funding agreements fall through because of disagreement on company valuation, with 42% saying a lack of proven track record also being a factor and 37% saying it was down to the lack of a fully developed business model.

Where will the funds flow in 2023?

The research also found that despite 92% of respondents requiring equity finance over the coming two years, 44% lack information on how to access it.

Will Fraser-Allen, chair of the VCTA, said the study showed "more works needs to be done" to "bridge the knowledge gap".

"Young companies often find it difficult if not impossible to obtain debt funding because they are too small and young to fit most lenders' criteria, leaving equity finance as the preferred route to fulfill their growth ambitions," said Fraser-Allen.

Allen said VCT managers are "specifically designed to address these barriers" and are "more likely to find a solution that works for both sides".

Levelling-up

The research also looked at how business owners felt location was impacting their chance of success.

abrdn forays into student accommodation with new platform

Almost a quarter (24%) of firms based outside London and South-East felt their location was a "significant benefit" compared to just 13% of firms who were based around the capital.

Fraser-Allen said the research was "encouraging" and added that "VCT managers invest in companies based across the length and breadth of the UK and have more than 20 regional offices in towns and cities across the country".

 

 

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

abrdn forays into student accommodation with new platform

Invesco launches article 9 global income fund

More on VCTs/EIS

83% of investors invest under £50,000 in VCT funds
VCTs/EIS

VCT investment increases 68% to £1.1bn

Figures from HMRC

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 26 January 2023 • 1 min read
The VCT’s original fundraising was in November 2001 and it had assets of over £220m at the end of 2022.
VCTs/EIS

Unicorn AIM VCT seeks to raise £10m after difficult year for sector

Further £5m over-allotment

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 25 January 2023 • 2 min read
One investment theme the VCT will focus on is healthcare revitalisation, targeting companies investing in modern healthcare industries.
VCTs/EIS

Octopus launches £30m fundraise for Future Generations VCT

Share offer open until 18 January 2024

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 20 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Former Allianz fund manager accuses firm of double-crossing - reports

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Home REIT deals under scrutiny by National Crime Agency over allegations of bribery

31 January 2023 • 1 min read
03

Where will the funds flow in 2023?

31 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

M&G Wealth unveils investment app

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

Coupland Cardiff AM hires Jonathan Asante for EM team

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
06

Evelyn Partners sees record operating income in 2022

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
09 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Focus: Channel Islands - February 2023

Register now
Trustpilot