Invesco launches article 9 global income fund

The fund will invest in corporate bonds, government bonds and global equities

The fund will invest in corporate bonds, government bonds and global equities. It will apply sector exclusions and invest in companies and governments "with strong climate characteristics".

The new fund will aim to provide a steady income from its bond allocation, while also adding "shareholder value" through its equity allocation.

Alexandra Ivanova and Edward Craven will managed the fixed interest part of the portfolio while Stephen Anness and Andrew Hall will manage the global equity allocation.

BNP Paribas AM makes US equities promotion

Ivanova commented the fund was created in conjunction with clients to create a portfolio that is "very targeted to their needs".

"This fund is not a green bond fund or a low carbon fund," she said. "It is a fund that invests in companies that use very active stock picking and securities selection. We are seeking to finance companies that can make a difference, utilising our in-depth macro and credit research to identify companies with strong climate attributes relative to their peers."

The fund has an OCF of 1.02%.