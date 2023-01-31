abrdn private equity trust share price struggles

Alan Gauld, senior investment director at abrdn, is manager of the trust

In the annual report published Tuesday (31 January), the trust said for the 12 months to the end of September 2022, APEO experienced a NAV total return of 14.1%, with the valuation of the underlying portfolio increasing 10.5%.

However, "deterioration in public market sentiment" led the share price to fall 15.1% during the period, underperforming the FTSE All-Share index, which was down 4%.

As a result of the contrast between the two, the NAV on the trust widened to 45.6% at the end of September, and ranged between 11.2% and 46.7% throughout the year.

In his statement the chair of the board, Alan Devine, said the management had bought back shares in the past and is seeking shareholder approval to do so again.

"Suffice to say there is always a balance to consider in terms of buying-back shares on an accretive discount and preserving cash liquidity for investment purposes," he wrote.

"The board is also cognisant of APEO's relatively concentrated shareholder register and, when considering buybacks, we are mindful of liquidity in the company's shares, which we believe is a key long-term focus of our shareholders."

Investment activity

The trust invests in both private equity funds and private companies alongside other managers.

It made 12 new primary investments during the 12 months, along with nine new direct co-investments and two secondary investments.

The report said direct co-investments continued to grow as a proportion of the portfolio and made up 19.1% of NAV through 22 investments.

Co-investment was introduced to the trust's investment objective in 2019 and the manager is looking to have a portfolio of 30 co-investment worth 25% of NAV.

The portfolio had a record level of realisations of £225.9m through distributions and secondary sales in the financial year.

This was up from £198.7m the year previously.

The investment manager, Alan Gauld, said notable exits were General Life, a European fertility clinic group, Benvic, a European developer and producer of thermoplastic solutions, and Sbanken, a Norwegian online bank.

Gauld said he is seeing dealflow slow as "buyers and sellers attempt to reconcile differing price expectations and current access to debt financing is more difficult than in recent years".

He said this will have an impact on valuations as PE investments normally sell at an "uplift to carrying value".

However, Gauld added that he anticipates "interesting opportunities" in the secondary market as some investors need to rebalance portfolios and sell assets because of liquidity issues.