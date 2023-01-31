M&G Wealth unveils investment app

Called &me the "platform as a service solution" is available as an app and website.

Called &me the "platform as a service solution" is available as an app and website.

It has been developed by Moneyfarm, a digital wealth manager M&G partnered with a year ago, with M&G Wealth, the company's UK wealth management arm.

On the site there are four types of accounts: Stock and Shares ISA, Junior ISA, Personal Pension and a General Investment Account.

The minimum investment is £500 and is only available to UK residents.

This new app will provide clients with "&me classic or targeted portfolios", the former being made up of a diversified portfolio of ETFs investing in equities and bonds across different regions, such as US equities and UK corporate bonds.

The targeted portfolios invest in a blend of active and passive funds, which are actively managed funds investing in equities, bonds and alternatives.

These include actively managed funds from some of the world's finest investment managers including Federated Hermes, First Sentier, iShares, M&G, Manulife, Pictet, PIMCO, Robeco and Wellington.

A maximum of 35% can be managed by any one firm.

Investments up to £10,000 have a 0.75% management fee, with the fee decreasing as the size of the investment pot goes up.

Amounts over £500,000 have a 0.35% management fee, for example.

On top of the management fee there is also an investment fund fee and for the classic range this is 0.19% and for the targeted range this is 0.42%.

So, if a client invested £20,000 they would pay £14.67 per month if a classic portfolio was chosen and £17.83 per month for a targeted portfolio.

The new app claims to have "waved goodbye to jargon and cut the investment techno-babble as much as possible, but there is nothing quite like knowing you can also reach out for help", as clients can access dedicated &me consultants via the app with no additional cost.

David Montgomery managing director of M&G Wealth said the app was "designed to help people invest with a long-term view and approach, encouraging them and helping to educate through the app and the dedicated &me consultants".

He added: "It is also really important that everyone has confidence when they save or invest but it can be quite daunting to know where to start.

"It is well documented that many people have money sitting in cash, despite receiving very little interest...This is an easy-to-use investment app that guides people through the process of investing, but more importantly, has real people to help answer real questions.

"Not everyone wants, or can afford, to take full advice and we want to enable more people to save and invest for the financial future they want and dream of."