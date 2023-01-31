Bloomberg gender study shows there is room to improve

Peter T. Grauer chair of Bloomberg said with the forecasted exponential growth of ESG focused assets, he hoped GEI would help “shed light on what was once an opaque area of ESG data reporting, the ‘S’ in ESG”.

The Bloomberg GEI offers companies a blueprint for measuring key social indicators aimed at tackling inequality in the workplace. The framework establishes the criteria for a comprehensive scorecard, based on a company's disclosure and data excellence success.

In its seventh year, more than 600 companies were included in the GEI, an 11% increase year-on-year.

Peter Grauer, chair of Bloomberg, said: "The overarching drive towards equality is evident with the continual increase of global participation from companies."

Alongside some of the world's biggest consumer brands are financial powerhouses such as Credit Suisse, abrdn, Allianz, M&G and S&P Global.

The chair added that with the forecasted exponential growth of ESG-focused assets, he hoped GEI would help "shed light on what was once an opaque area of ESG data reporting: the ‘S' in ESG".

While the number of participants and the amount of data reported increased, the results showed a lot of room for progress.

Companies were given 60 optional questions and a company's individual score is generated by the level of disclosure and performance across five key pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

The average overall GEI score was 71% out of 100%, with an average 96% average disclosure score.

But the average data excellence performance score was only 60%, and this fluctuated depending on the topic.

For female leadership and talent pipeline the average rating was 51%, and 62% for equal pay and gender pay parity. Anti-sexual harassment policies was just 66%.

This is not to say no progress has been made, as there was an eight point increase in companies implementing diversity and inclusion goals for managers in performance reviews.

In the report, Grauer said that two years into the Covid-19, pandemic businesses and its policies are evolving to match the ‘new normal' and social issues that have been thrust into the limelight, in particular, the negative effect the pandemic had on women and people of colour.

"The daily examples of this crisis - inclusive workforce depletion, financial inequality, and the impacts on company performance - strengthen the business case for diversity," he said.

Additionally, "stakeholders care about aligning their investments with their values", he said, and the regulator had recognised this.

He said Bloomberg Intelligence estimates the $38trn of ESG assets under management in 2020 will grow to $53trn within five years, climbing to one-third of the projected total global assets of $140.5trn by 2025.