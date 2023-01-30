Candriam appoints new CEO as Abou-Jaoudé departs to NYLIM

Candriam has named a new CEO and deputy CEO, following the planned departure of its current leader Naïm Abou-Jaoudé to New York Life Investment Management.
Vincent Hamelink who was CIO of Candriam, has been named as the replacement, and Renato Guerriero has been appointed to deputy CEO.
Hamelink added: "It is a privilege to take over the role of CEO and I am confident that we will continue to deliver significant value to our clients, shareholders, and all our stakeholders."
Abou-Jaoudé had been CEO of Candriam since 2007, when it was then known as Dexia Asset Management.
He is chair of New York Life Investment Management International, a division of NYLIM.
After becoming CEO on 1 May, Abou-Jaoudé will report into Alain Karaoglan, head of the strategic businesses at New York Life, and be responsible for NYLIM's multi-boutique operation, along with its US mutual fund and ETF operating platform.
Abou-Jaoudé said: "I am immensely proud to pass Candriam's leadership to Vincent Hamelink and Renato Guerriero, who have been instrumental in the company's growth, developing an investment platform that has consistently delivered long-term returns to investors."