Candriam appoints new CEO as Abou-Jaoudé departs to NYLIM

Vincent Hamelink who was CIO of Candriam, has been named as the replacement, and Renato Guerriero has been appointed to deputy CEO.

Hamelink added: "It is a privilege to take over the role of CEO and I am confident that we will continue to deliver significant value to our clients, shareholders, and all our stakeholders."

Abou-Jaoudé had been CEO of Candriam since 2007, when it was then known as Dexia Asset Management.

He is chair of New York Life Investment Management International, a division of NYLIM.

After becoming CEO on 1 May, Abou-Jaoudé will report into Alain Karaoglan, head of the strategic businesses at New York Life, and be responsible for NYLIM's multi-boutique operation, along with its US mutual fund and ETF operating platform.

Abou-Jaoudé said: "I am immensely proud to pass Candriam's leadership to Vincent Hamelink and Renato Guerriero, who have been instrumental in the company's growth, developing an investment platform that has consistently delivered long-term returns to investors."