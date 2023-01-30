Candriam appoints new CEO as Abou-Jaoudé departs to NYLIM

New CEO Vincent Hamelink

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Naïm Abou-Jaoudé
Image:

Naïm Abou-Jaoudé

Candriam has named a new CEO and deputy CEO, following the planned departure of its current leader Naïm Abou-Jaoudé to New York Life Investment Management.

Vincent Hamelink who was CIO of Candriam, has been named as the replacement, and Renato Guerriero has been appointed to deputy CEO.

Hamelink added: "It is a privilege to take over the role of CEO and I am confident that we will continue to deliver significant value to our clients, shareholders, and all our stakeholders."

Investors raise human rights concerns over facial recognition technology

Abou-Jaoudé had been CEO of Candriam since 2007, when it was then known as Dexia Asset Management.

He is chair of New York Life Investment Management International, a division of NYLIM.

After becoming CEO on 1 May, Abou-Jaoudé will report into Alain Karaoglan, head of the strategic businesses at New York Life, and be responsible for NYLIM's multi-boutique operation, along with its US mutual fund and ETF operating platform.

Abou-Jaoudé said: "I am immensely proud to pass Candriam's leadership to Vincent Hamelink and Renato Guerriero, who have been instrumental in the company's growth, developing an investment platform that has consistently delivered long-term returns to investors."

 

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Evelyn Partners sees record operating income in 2022

Coupland Cardiff AM hires Jonathan Asante for EM team

More on Business roles

Pellerito joined Fidelity in 2013, working most recently as director of the UK strategic account team
Business roles

Fidelity International appoints head of UK wholesale

Dennis Pellerito

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 27 January 2023 • 1 min read
Mike Gitlin, incoming president and CEO of Capital Group
Business roles

Capital Group reveals new CEO as part of senior leadership transition

Effective from October

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 26 January 2023 • 2 min read
Both CFO and COO will leave the board immediately
Business roles

Brooks Macdonald COO, CFO and chief risk officer to depart

Ben Thorpe and Lynsey Cross

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 19 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Former Allianz fund manager accuses firm of double-crossing - reports

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Home REIT deals under scrutiny by National Crime Agency over allegations of bribery

31 January 2023 • 1 min read
03

Where will the funds flow in 2023?

31 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

M&G Wealth unveils investment app

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

Coupland Cardiff AM hires Jonathan Asante for EM team

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
06

Evelyn Partners sees record operating income in 2022

31 January 2023 • 2 min read
09 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Focus: Channel Islands - February 2023

Register now
Trustpilot