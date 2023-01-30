Liontrust appoints Hymans Robertson and Defaqto for multi-asset range

The team, which is led by John Husselbee and James Klempster, has chosen Hymans Robertson as provider of SAA and Defaqto as provider of risk profile oversight services, following a review of the leading providers last year.

Liontrust said that Hymans Robertson was aiming to develop models for broad ranges of asset classes, such as through the creation of a bespoke model for an Alternative Investments asset class to replace the current use of UK Property in the SAA.

The fund manager will now also use Defaqto to oversee the risk profile of the firm's funds and portfolios.

Liontrust is also set to change the names of some of its funds, with the MA Passive fund range becoming the MA Dynamic Passive in April. This is to reflect the ability of the investment team to actively manage the range.

Other name changes include: