PineBridge Investments upgrades bond fund to Article 9

The fund will move from Article 8 to Article 9, and as a result of the upgrade it will be renamed PineBridge GEM SDG Corporate Bond fund.

SFDR came into effect in March 2021 and has moved onto the next phase this month, with the implementation of level 2 rules.

These aim to improve the reporting requirements for sustainable and ESG-labelled financial products.

Article 9 funds, or 'dark green' funds, have sustainable goals as the objective.

The 'light green' Article 8 funds are those that promote E or S characteristics, but do not have them as the overarching fundamental objective.

'The great reclassification' strikes Article 9 funds as second SFDR phase approaches

With the rollout of new rules, many funds have been downgraded from Article 9 to Article 8 in an effort to avoid mis-selling accusations.

Regarding the PineBridge portfolio it will only invest in assets that have been assessed as positive contributors, and ‘do no harm' to four United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Decent Work and Economic Growth; Industry Innovation and Infrastructure; Responsible Consumption; and Production and Climate Action.

The fund will deploy proprietary, combining sustainability scoring and risk management all to "promote a more sustainable investable universe, and capitalise on sustainability driven change".

The fund was originally launched back in 2010. Alongside its bottom-up approach to credit selection, the team lead by Chris Perryman will prioritise engagement with issuers to drive improved sustainability practices.

Perryman said his team were "committed to using our power to not only influence the way the companies we invest in do business, but to raise the bar for such change".

He added that focusing on sustainability risks can reduce downside volatility within EM debt markets, benefitting clients on two fronts overall.

It has an OCF of 1.11%, according to the factsheet.