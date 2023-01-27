Fidelity International appoints head of UK wholesale

Pellerito joined Fidelity in 2013, working most recently as director of the UK strategic account team

In his new position, Pellerito will be responsible for developing the long-term strategy for growing Fidelity's product and solutions offering to existing and future wholesale clients in the UK.

Pellerito joined Fidelity in 2013, working most recently as director of the UK strategic account team, and before that held various sales and distribution roles at a number of boutique asset managers.

Clougherty's decision to retire was made at the end of last year and will see him hand over full responsibility to Pellerito in March and retire in September.

Christian Staub, managing director, Europe, at the firm, said: "Following a successful career spanning over 30 years, including 17 years at Fidelity, we would like to thank John for his considerable contribution to the business during his time at Fidelity.

"Dennis is a long-standing member of Fidelity's wholesale team, known for his focus on client satisfaction, deepening relationships and his strong strategic and forward-looking capabilities. These skills will be valuable in navigating the team upward through the rapidly evolving investment landscape."