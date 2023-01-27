Alternatives drag CT Global Managed Portfolio into the red

Warnock attributed the “sharp underperformance” of the alternatives trusts in the fund to a widening of discounts as a direct result of the Mini Budget last September.

Writing in the six-month results to 30 November 2022, chair David Warnock highlighted several trusts in the alternatives sector as "principal detractors".

Across the income portfolio, Civitas Social Housing REIT and healthcare property trust Assura saw share price declines of 26% and 24% respectively, although rising dividends were paid to investors.

In the growth portfolio, Schiehallion suffered the greatest fall, with the high growth private technology trust shedding 29% from its share price, while Hipgnosis Songs Fund dropped 26% from its share price.

Of the positive contributors, Scottish American and NB Private Equity Partners performed best in the income portfolio, up 8% and 7%, respectively, while Biotech Growth, Oakley Capital Investments and BH Macro offered the best performance in the growth portfolio, up 16%, 10% and 9%, respectively.

"Typically, [alternatives] tend to be in the specialist property, renewables, infrastructure or royalty income sectors," he said. "All of these sectors experienced a sharp widening of their discounts when bond yields moved sharply upwards in September around the time of the ill-fated mini-budget.

"Encouragingly, this did not adversely affect dividends which have come through as expected both from "alternatives" and also equity investment companies held within the portfolio."

The income arm of CT Global Managed Portfolio offered investors a dividend yield of 5.4% as of 30 November 2022, compared with the yield of the FTSE All-Share index of 3.5%, while the net asset value total return underperformed its benchmark, shedding 5.4% compared to the slight gain of the FTSE All-Share, which was up 0.3% during the period.

The growth arm also underperformed according to NAV per share, down 3.7%.