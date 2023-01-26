Capital Group reveals new CEO as part of senior leadership transition

Following the departure of Tim Armour, chair and CEO, and Rob Lovelace, vice chair and president, the firm's board of directors has today (26 January) approved the election of new management.

Mike Gitlin will become president and CEO, as well as chair of the firm's management committee. He has been head of fixed income at the firm for eight years, and was previously head of fixed income and global head of trading at T Rowe Price.

Martin Romo will become chair and CIO and Jody Jonsson will become vice chair, while continuing her role as president of Capital Research Management Company and its executive committee.

Romo is an equity portfolio manager, managing the firm's Growth Fund of America and Investment Company of America, and has worked at Capital Group for 31 years.

Jonsson is also an equity portfolio manager, managing the Growth Fund of America and New Perspectives fund, and has worked at Capital Group for 32 years.

All transitions will be effective as of 24 October, and Armour and Lovelace will both step down from Capital Group's management committee. Armour will retire after 40 years with Capital, while Lovelace will remain a portfolio manager.

Armour said: "Throughout our over 90-year history, continuity and consistency have been a hallmark of how we manage assets for clients, and formal succession planning is critical to delivering superior, long-term investment results for them."

"I started at Capital right out of college, as many here do," he said. "It has been a privilege to be part of building and passing along a strong and unique culture."

"I am proud to see how well-positioned Capital is and am confident the next leadership group will continue to deliver on our mission, helping people achieve their long-term financial goals."

Lovelace added: "Over the decades, Capital Group has thoughtfully grown to ensure the business is healthy and built for the long term. It is with that same consideration and care that Capital has selected our next leaders. Mike, Martin and Jody are people I have worked with for years and greatly admire."