Thematic ETFs increasingly gain popularity amongst retail investors

42% investors use thematics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Data came from a survey by HanETF of 1,097 retail investors
Image:

Data came from a survey by HanETF of 1,097 retail investors

Thematic ETFs are increasingly becoming the most popular ETF among retail investors, Investment Week can reveal.

A survey from HANetf of 1,097 retail investors found that 42% of investors that use ETFs are invested in thematic ETFs, with popular themes including clean energy, blockchain, and medical cannabis.

This was only slightly behind those that invested in ETFs to access a broad market index (45%), such as the FTSE 100.

Sector ETFs were the third most invested in, with 35% of investors stating that they had invested in them, while 20% were invested in metals focused ETCs such as gold.

ETF investors were also asked how they accessed ETFs, with 53% stating that they used an investment platform, while 34% do so through their wealth manager or financial adviser.

Tom Bailey, head of ETF research at HANetf, said: "Investors have long attempted to gain exposure to stocks set to benefit from megatrends reshaping our world. Thematic ETFs provide a simple an easily accessible solution to investors looking to investor in this way."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Capital Group reveals new CEO as part of senior leadership transition

VCT investment increases 68% to £1.1bn

More on ETFs

The ETF follows a trajectory of a 7% absolute carbon emissions reduction on an annual basis
ETFs

Amundi unveils climate-focused Euro corporate bond ETF

Paris Aligned Benchmark

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 26 January 2023 • 1 min read
ESG ETFs accounted for 61% of net new assets in Europe
ETFs

European ETFs see 12% drop in AUM despite inflows

$87bn in net new assets

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 23 January 2023 • 2 min read
The firm said it was the first asset manager to offer ETFs that target individual goals within the SDGs
ETFs

DWS unveils seven UN Sustainable Development Goal ETFs

Target separate UNSDGs

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 20 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Hargreaves Lansdown launches three 'ready-made' portfolios

26 January 2023 • 1 min read
02

Former Janus Henderson analyst charged by FCA with insider trading

26 January 2023 • 1 min read
03

Liquid alternatives back in the spotlight after year of solid performance

26 January 2023 • 4 min read
04

Asset managers prepare for staff reductions and streamlined product offerings in challenging 2023

25 January 2023 • 6 min read
05

Capital Group reveals new CEO as part of senior leadership transition

26 January 2023 • 2 min read
06

FCA consultation closes: Respondents raise concerns over SDR labelling proposals

25 January 2023 • 3 min read
09 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Focus: Channel Islands - February 2023

Register now
Trustpilot