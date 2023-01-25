Quilter Investors enjoys £85m inflow despite parent group flow decline

£99.6bn AUMA overall

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
This is Steven Levin's first results as CEO of Quilter, having taken on the role at the end of October
Image:

This is Steven Levin's first results as CEO of Quilter, having taken on the role at the end of October

Quilter Investors, the multi-asset arm of Quilter, experienced net inflows of £85m during the final quarter of 2022, despite the parent group reporting an 83% decline in its overall net flows compared to the same period in 2021.

According to its results posted today (25 January), the firm saw £360m of net flows into Quilter Investor funds on its platforms, however this was offset by £275m of outflows from Quilter Investors funds held on external platforms.

Unicorn AIM VCT looks to raise £10m after difficult year

Overall flows in the fourth quarter for Quilter were £159m, down from £950m in the same quarter in 2021 and £236m in the third quarter of 2022.

Steven Levin, CEO of Quilter, who took on the role in 31 October, said net flows "were below the level we want to achieve".

"Net flows have been impacted by heightened adviser consolidation across the market," the CEO said. "We continued to grow the base of IFAs using our market-leading platform in the quarter and expect incremental flows from this source to build over time."

Quilter saw the AUMA from IFAs, advisers not part of the wider group, down £271m in the quarter.

However, Levin said the company "finished the year on a solid note".

Quilter's AUMA rose over the quarter thanks to "a modest pick-up in equity markets and slightly lower bond yields".

At the end of the year the AUMA was £99.6bn, a 3% increase from the previous quarter.

Britain growth forecast to be downgraded before March impacting Budget - reports

Levin also said he was "particularly pleased" with the company's high net worth segment which he said delivered "robust performance".

That segment of the business, which includes the firm's DFM and high net worth advisory business, saw net flows of £158m for the quarter.

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Tritax Big Box suffers from 'material falls in asset values'

Oakley Capital Investments records 24% NAV return per share

More on Companies

GAM already reported a loss of CHF 275.2m (£242.6m) in its half-year results
Companies

GAM delays annual results as losses widen

£273m in losses

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 25 January 2023 • 2 min read
The firm’s alternative assets make up $59bn of its assets under management
Companies

Goldman Sachs slashes asset management investments that hurt earnings - reports

Alternative investments

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 24 January 2023 • 1 min read
In the last month, Marks & Spencer's share price has jumped more than 24%.
Companies

Stock Spotlight: Marks & Spencer makeover sparks first signs of success

Stock lost nearly half its value in 2022

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 23 January 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Asset managers prepare for staff reductions and streamlined product offerings in challenging 2023

25 January 2023 • 6 min read
02

Home REIT addresses tenants' rent crisis

25 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

FCA consultation closes: Respondents raise concerns over SDR labelling proposals

25 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

FCA issues warning over readiness for Consumer Duty

25 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

Tritax Big Box suffers from 'material falls in asset values'

25 January 2023 • 1 min read
06

GAM delays annual results as losses widen

25 January 2023 • 2 min read
09 Feb
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Focus: Channel Islands - February 2023

Register now
Trustpilot