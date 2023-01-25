Quilter Investors enjoys £85m inflow despite parent group flow decline

This is Steven Levin's first results as CEO of Quilter, having taken on the role at the end of October

According to its results posted today (25 January), the firm saw £360m of net flows into Quilter Investor funds on its platforms, however this was offset by £275m of outflows from Quilter Investors funds held on external platforms.

Overall flows in the fourth quarter for Quilter were £159m, down from £950m in the same quarter in 2021 and £236m in the third quarter of 2022.

Steven Levin, CEO of Quilter, who took on the role in 31 October, said net flows "were below the level we want to achieve".

"Net flows have been impacted by heightened adviser consolidation across the market," the CEO said. "We continued to grow the base of IFAs using our market-leading platform in the quarter and expect incremental flows from this source to build over time."

Quilter saw the AUMA from IFAs, advisers not part of the wider group, down £271m in the quarter.

However, Levin said the company "finished the year on a solid note".

Quilter's AUMA rose over the quarter thanks to "a modest pick-up in equity markets and slightly lower bond yields".

At the end of the year the AUMA was £99.6bn, a 3% increase from the previous quarter.

Levin also said he was "particularly pleased" with the company's high net worth segment which he said delivered "robust performance".

That segment of the business, which includes the firm's DFM and high net worth advisory business, saw net flows of £158m for the quarter.