African and Asian companies more receptive to climate disclosure requests

Report from CDP

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 2 min read
The report summarised the results of a campaign from the CDP and financial institutions
Image:

The report summarised the results of a campaign from the CDP and financial institutions

Companies in Africa and Asia are significantly more likely to produce climate disclosures if they are targeted through a shareholder or financial institution campaign, according to a report from CDP.

The report summarised the results of a programme between CDP and financial institutions to promote climate disclosure from companies across the globe.

260 financial institutions participated in 2022, 23% of which were from the UK. They engaged with 1,466 companies from 30 countries. The report compared them to a control group of 2,976 companies that have failed to respond to disclosure requests.

It found that companies were 2.3 times more likely to disclose after being targeted by a financial institution.

This rose to 2.6 times more likely for companies in Asia.

ESG more considered in real asset investing than three years ago

141 companies from across Asia disclosed for the first time after engagement. Within China, companies were four times more likely to disclose, with Alibaba and China Merchants Bank disclosing for the first time.

"In a region with historically low rates of disclosure and high emissions, it is an encouraging development," the CDP report stated.

The campaign also engaged with African companies in 2022. They found they were three times more likely to disclose, with three companies out of 20 responding, "much higher" than the control group.

"For markets such as these, engagement is a key tool in kickstarting ambition and pushing for disclosure to become the business norm," the report stated. "We encourage participants to build on their engagements in these regions in the 2023 NDC."

Other findings from the report included that companies targeted to respond on forest-related disclosures were 3.2 times more likely to disclose and a record number of companies were engaged to disclose on water security.

GAM and Liontrust among four top ten dropouts in FE Crown Ratings rebalance

"This is a hugely powerful outcome and one that would not have been possible without the engagement and action of the 260 capital markets signatories," wrote Claire Elsdon, global director at CDP Capital Markets.

The report found that resubmission were also high as 90% of companies that responded for the first time in 2021 disclosed again in 2022.

The CDP said the 10% of companies that failed to disclose will re-enter the group for engagement for 2023.

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Interactive investor kicks five funds out of its Super 60 list

UK raises questions over EU fund regulation suitability in post-Brexit regime

More on ESG

Panellists announced for Sustainable Investment
ESG

Meet the expert panel sharing their perspectives on Sustainable-Investment.com

Connecting the Sustainable Investment community

Rebecca Hancock
clock 24 January 2023 • 3 min read
A worker examines turbines in Dumfries and Galloway / Credit: iStock
ESG

'Climate quitting': One-in-three young people have rejected a job over employers' weak ESG credentials

Millennial and Gen Z job seekers

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 January 2023 • 2 min read
Daniel McHugh, (pictured) of Aviva Investors
ESG

ESG more considered in real asset investing than three years ago

17% considering it a critical factor

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 23 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Interactive investor kicks five funds out of its Super 60 list

24 January 2023 • 3 min read
02

Peter Hargreaves: Blue Whale will focus on 'land of opportunity'

24 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

FTSE 100 rally may persist despite mounting economic pressures for the UK

24 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

Goldman Sachs slashes asset management investments that hurt earnings - reports

24 January 2023 • 1 min read
05

UK public sector sees record high borrowing for December

24 January 2023 • 1 min read
06

'Climate quitting': One-in-three young people have rejected a job over employers' weak ESG credentials

24 January 2023 • 2 min read
25 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Market Focus 2023

Register now
Trustpilot