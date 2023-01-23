GAM and Liontrust among four top ten dropouts in FE Crown Ratings rebalance

Meanwhile, BNY Mellon led the way in the table, with 12 of their 53 funds holding a 5-Crown rating. Fidelity, who have maintained their position in second with 11 of their 85 funds and Royal London, who have 10 from 46 funds, followed closely.

Overall, 106 funds gained the 5-Crown rating, bringing the total number to 351. Strategic bond funds and some mixed asset funds feature heavily in the funds jumping up the most places in terms of improved ratings.

These include funds such as Schroder Sustainable Bond, BNY Mellon Global Dynamic Bond Income and Man GLG Strategic Bond.

The biggest drops came from a variety of sectors, but funds which invest directly in the commodities sector, such as Barings Global Agriculture, FP Foresight UK Infrastructure Income, Lazard Commodities and Pimco GIS Commodity Real Return, fell three or four places in the rebalance.

Charles Younes, research manager at FE Investments, said: "What we see from the funds that did well in this most recent rebalance are that they had high exposure to alternatives and therefore benefitted from the diversification here during recent tumultuous markets.

"From the equity funds whose ratings have changed significantly, we can also see that when market cycles move fast as they have done in the last three years, stock selection can fall in and out of favour quite quickly."

To qualify for the highest rating, funds must be in the top 10% of ‘Crown Scores'. These are calculated in three parts, each referenced to a benchmark. Funds must also have a three-year history to qualify.

The winning sectors were the IA Sterling Strategic Bond, IA Infrastructure and IA Global Inflation Linked Bond sectors, which had 6 out of 21 funds, 21 out of 77 funds and 3 out of 12 funds respectively receiving a 5-Crown rate.

"As the ratings consider three year performance this latest rebalance takes into account the Covid sell off, the pandemic rally of growth stocks and now a market rotation with a move in favour of value and a rising interest rate environment," said Younes.

"For the next rebalancing, we will lose that Covid sell off so managers will not be judged on such a variety of different market conditions. This is where the Crown rating really shows its value, as it is a good assessment of managers skill rather than just favouring a particular investment style."