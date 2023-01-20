Consumer confidence in the UK claws back after improvement in Q4

Close to September's record low

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
After confidence hit a record low of -49 in September 2022, levels had been gradually increasing, with two months of consecutive gains in November and December.
Consumer confidence in the UK fell close to its record low in January after improving in the last quarter of 2022, GfK’s Consumer Confidence index shows.

The index, which measures how people view their personal finances and wider economic prospects, slipped to -24 in January, three points down from December.

After confidence hit a record low of -49 in September 2022, levels had been gradually increasing, with two months of consecutive gains in November and December. 

Joe Staton, client strategy director, GfK said: "With inflation continuing to swallow up pay rises, and the prospect of some shocking energy bills landing soon, the forecast for consumer confidence this year is not looking good.

"One thing we can be sure of is that 2023 promises to be a bumpy ride," he added.

UK food inflation hits 13.3% in December

The "only glimmer of hope" in the results, he said, is a slight uptick in the outlook for people's personal financials, which increased to -25. However, this is still 25 points lower than this time last year. 

The sharpest monthly fall was seen in the index for major purchases, which fell to -40 in January, six points below the previous month.

"This month's six-point decline in the major purchase index does not augur well because consumer spending is a driving force of our economy and future growth," Staton said. 

Deutsche Bank: UK inflation has 'likely' peaked

The news follows a gloomy UK retail sales report by the Office for National Statistics released today (20 January), which found that sales volumes fell by 1% in December, more than the consensus estimate of 0.5%.

Sales volumes at non-food shops decreased by 2.1% month over month, reflecting ongoing retailer feedback and other wider evidence that households are reducing their spending due to rising prices and affordability issues.

The value of the amount spent was 3.8% higher than in December 2021, but sales volumes fell by 5.8%.
