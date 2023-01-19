Scottish Mortgage exceeds 30% PE limit for second time in nine months

Due to falling value of listed portfolio

In 2022, Scottish Mortgage deployed £265m into private investments, although the exposure level was around the 30% limit for much of the second half.
The £13.8bn Scottish Mortgage investment trust has gone over its 30% limit of private investment exposure for the second time in nine months due to a drop in value of its listed equity portfolio.

As of 31 December 2022, the private investment exposure was 30.7% of total assets, which equates to 35.9% of net asset value. The trust first exceeded the limit back in July 2022, also due to stock market falls.

Since August 2020, the trust's private investment weighting has doubled due to an active new investment program, the denominator effect as the listed portfolio has fallen sharply, and the fall in sterling versus the US dollar.

Although the limit applies at the time of investment and breaching it due to stock market moves does not require the fund manager to sell shares, the trust is unable to make any follow-on investments in existing holdings or invest in new opportunities.

Investec downgrades Scottish Mortgage to 'Sell' over potential 'sharp' correction

A spokesperson for Baillie Gifford said: "The percentage will vary owing to the respective performance of public and private companies held, any additions or sales to each element, and any IPOs from private companies.

"So the monthly snapshot is just that and often self corrects. However it is something that the board and managers monitor on an ongoing basis."

In a research note published today (19 January), Investec downgraded Scottish Mortgage to ‘Sell' and said that the trust is in an uncomfortable position due to its private investment allocation being at full capacity. 

Scottish Mortgage addresses private equity anxieties

Investec added that in the event of any further fundraisings, Scottish Mortgage would be diluted.

"In addition, should any forthcoming fundraisings incorporate preference shares, these are likely to rank ahead of Scottish Mortgage's existing preference share holdings, which may also negatively impact valuations," the analysts wrote. 

A limit of 25% was first approved in 2016 and this was subsequently increased to 30% in 2020, but Investec is calling for Scottish Mortgage to come back to shareholders to seek approval to increase the limit. 

In the meantime, an IPO of a key private holding could relieve some of the pressure. Other remedies could include a strong and sustained recovery in the listed portfolio, the relative weakness of the private portfolio, or the sale or partial sale of a private investment. 

Baillie Gifford's Scottish Mortgage has struggled in the last year. In the six months after its peak in November 2021, the NAV fell 45%.
