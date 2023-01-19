Vanguard reportedly blocks climate groups from annual meeting

Even though their registration for the session was first approved by Vanguard, Sierra Club was obstructed from attending the session, the grassroots environmental organisation claims.

When attempting to join the 12 January webinar, Sierra Club's access, along with other climate organisations, was blocked without explanation, according to Jessye Waxman, senior campaign representative at Sierra Club.

Waxman tweeted: "Vanguard is currently hosting its annual webinar for institutional investors. Sierra Club & other climate partners have been blocked from that meeting".

"It's notable that on the retail investor call earlier this week, Vanguard did not speak about climate change or climate risk mitigation...Also a notable oversight because Vanguard left the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative last month".