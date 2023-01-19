Brooks Macdonald COO, CFO and chief risk officer to depart

Both CFO and COO will leave the board immediately
The chief financial officer, chief operating officer and chief risk officer of Brooks Macdonald are all set to leave the firm.

CFO Ben Thorpe and COO Lynsey Cross will be departing the firm in the coming months, Brooks Macdonald said in an RNS notice today (19 January).

Thorpe will leave the board immediately but will remain as CFO while a replacement is sought and a handover takes place.

Thorpe was previously head of finance at Brewin Dolphin, before leaving the firm to become group CFO of Brooks Macdonald in August 2018. Before that, he held various positions at Standard Bank, Barclays and Morgan Stanley.

Cross will also leave the board with immediate effect but will remain at the firm to continue overseeing the re-platforming of Brooks Macdonald to SS&C Technologies, a project which she led. The firm has faced a number of difficulties with the transition, missing a deadline to make the move at the end of 2021.

Cross joined the firm in May 2020, after previously working as COO of AMTrust International.

Brooks Macdonald said that with much of the operation of the business now outsourced, it does not currently intend to appoint a board-level replacement.

Meanwhile, a Brooks Macdonald spokesperson confirmed to Investment Week that CRO Priti Verma is also leaving the firm. She joined from Smith & Williamson in May 2018.

Alan Carruthers, chair of Brooks Macdonald, said: "I would like to thank both Ben and Lynsey for their contributions during a period of significant change for the business. They leave BM in a much improved position and well placed for further growth."

