AJ Bell shares drop despite 143% surge in inflows for investments arm

During the three months to 31 December, the firm said net inflows into AJ Bell Investments were £443m, up 143% from inflows of £182m during the same period in 2021. Assets under management hit £3.4bn, up 62% over the year and 21% in the quarter.

"Our fast-growing investment business performed very strongly in the quarter," said Michael Summersgill, chief executive officer at AJ bell, who took the reins in October.

"Customers and advisers alike are attracted to our range of low-cost investment solutions which have delivered excellent returns for customers in difficult market conditions."

However, shares in the company fell today (19 January) following the trading announcement as the company also said its assets under administration were down for its platform business.

AJ Bell shares were down 8.3% to 339.62 pence at the time of writing, while the FTSE 250 was down just over 1%, according to the London Stock Exchange website.

Assets under administration for the platform was £66.3bn at the end of December, down 3% over a year, but up 3% in the quarter. While the company reported gross inflows of £1.9bn, this was significantly below the £2.7bn from the 2021 quarter and net inflows almost halved to £800m from £1.4bn.

The advised platform saw £1.2bn of inflows, with the direct to consumer platform making up the remaining £700m. However, the advised platform also experienced £700m of outflows, with the direct to consumer seeing £400m.

The business also reported an increase in customer numbers, with an increase of 2% across both channels.

Summersgill said he was "pleased" with the "solid start to the financial year", which starts in September.

"This performance demonstrates the value of our dual-channel business model which enables us to capture customer and asset growth from across the whole platform market," he continued.

The CEO added that AJ Bell will be launching a "new multi-channel brand advertising campaign before the end of January".

Looking ahead, Summersgill was optimistic the end of the tax year would be beneficial for the platform.

"We remain positive about the growth prospects for the investment platform market and are very well positioned to continue growing our market share," he concluded.