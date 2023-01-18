BlackRock's Larry Fink: Attacks over ESG have become 'personal'

‘Huge polarisation’ has been created

Fink has previously faced calls to resign over the firm’s handling of ESG issues.
BlackRock’s CEO and chair Larry Fink has said that for the first time in his career, he is receiving personal attacks over the narrative surrounding ESG investing.

During a Bloomberg News interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he said: "We are trying to address the misconceptions. It is hard because it is not business anymore, they are doing it in a personal way."

"For the first time in my professional career, attacks are now personal. They are trying to demonise the issues," he added. He also noted that the ESG narrative is "ugly" and is creating a "huge polarisation".

Fink has previously faced calls to resign, including from BlackRock's former sustainable investing chief Tariq Fancy, over the firm's handling of ESG issues. 

"Larry Fink should stop ducking the fight and enter the [ESG] debate to clarify what he is saying. If he is not going to do that then he should resign," he said. 

He warned that there was "no way to satisfy either side" of the debate, as activist investor groups have ramped up criticisms of BlackRock over ESG failures, while right-wing politicians have attacked the manager on its support for ESG.

The US fund giant has faced criticisms from both sides of the ESG debate in the US. Republican officials have accused it of being anti-fossil fuel, while Democratic lawmakers have criticised it for not backing carbon reduction initiatives enough.

As a result of a political backlash against ESG investing in the US, Fink said that BlackRock has lost around $4bn in assets under management.

Republican-run Florida, Louisiana and Missouri pension funds have all said they plan to withdraw investment mandates from the firm over concerns that BlackRock's ESG efforts could impact investor returns.

On Monday (16 January), BlackRock reported that its AUM had dropped to $8.6trn in the last quarter of 2022, compared to $10trn in the same period a year ago.

This decline came despite $114bn in inflows in the last quarter of the year, or $300bn for all of 2022, due to poor market performance.

