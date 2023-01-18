BoJ maintains yield target after two day meeting

Yen falls 2%

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
CPI in Japan rose 3.7% in November, its fastest pace in over 40 years.
The Bank of Japan maintained its loose monetary policy, leaving its control measures unchanged after a two-day meeting.

Following the announcement, the yen fell more than 2% against the dollar, while the Topix index was up 1.6% in afternoon trading and the yield on ten year government bonds fell 0.12 percentage points to 0.381%.

In December, the central bank had announced a higher target yield ceiling, which allowed yields to fluctuate by 0.5 percentage points above or below its target of zero. On Wednesday (18 January), it kept to his range and the overnight interest rate of minus 0.1%.

Following the decision in December, the central bank was forced to deploy the equivalent of 6% of Japan's GDP to hold bond yields within its target range.

The governor of the BoJ, Haruhiko Kuroda, will step down in April after ten years in the role. The prime minister of Japan is set to name a successor within weeks.

Traders told the Financial Times that the latest decision will put pressure on the successor to end massive monetary easing.

Japanese equities: Where do they stand and what is to come in 2023?

The Bank of Japan also raised its inflation outlook for the year ending in March. Japan's core inflation, which does not include fresh food prices, is predicted to be 3%, replacing the 2.9% forecast. It will fall to 1.8% in the 2024 fiscal year, rather than 1.6%, the bank said.

